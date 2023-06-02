This Week in Environment News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a new product for sustainable film production and Delta's new "Sustainable Connecting Hub."
- New Study Finds Cancelling Coal Plants as Cost-Effective Way to Cut Global CO2 Emissions New analysis from The Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) and The Rockefeller Foundation examines what it would take to prevent planned coal plants from being built. "Delivering Indonesia's Power Sector Transition" found that nine coal plants in Indonesia could be cancelled with minimal repercussions for supply or grid stability and affordability, while avoiding an estimated 295 million tons of CO2 emissions.
- Anton/Bauer Unleashes Salt-E Dog: The Future of Sustainable Film & TV Production - Powered by Sodium
The Salt-E Dog caters to location shoots and productions that demand emission-free and noiseless power. By utilizing sodium-based power, the battery creates a healthier and more pleasant environment for both production crews and talent.
- Florida Crystals Corporation Expands Renewable Energy Production to Help Cleanly Power Florida's Only Rice Mill
Palm Beach County rice mill is now receiving power from the sun via 900 solar panels and the first Tesla Megapack battery in operation in Florida.
- Delta Unveils "Intelligent Sustainable Connecting Hub" at COMPUTEX 2023 to Echo its New Brand Value Proposition
The "Intelligent Sustainable Connecting Hub" features an intelligent Operation Center with a multi-functional management platform for companies to manage critical operations, including carbon emissions inventory and renewable power matching.
- AgriCapture Receives First Carbon Credits in Texas History for Grasslands Conservation
Located in the High Plains of the Texas Panhandle, the area is recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a New Dust Bowl Zone, where preserving native grassland habitats and preventing land use conversion is especially critical.
- In the Brave New World of Synthetic Milk, Shoppers Reach for Non-GMO, Regenerative Dairy Options
Shopper desire for informed choices, animal welfare, and nutrient-rich dairy options are on the rise. While sales of both non-GMO and grass-fed options are growing, most shoppers doubt lab-grown food can be as safe, healthy and nutritious as food grown on a farm.
- Climate Change: 5 Tech Companies Emit More CO2e Than Belgium or Romania
According to data from the 2nd ESG Big Tech Observatory by Karma Metrix, the energy consumption of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft has also increased by 209.5% in the last 4 years.
- Toyota Ramps Up Commitment to Electrification with U.S. BEV Production and Additional Battery Plant Investment
Advancing its commitment to vehicle electrification and building where it sells, Toyota will assemble an all-new, three-row, battery electric SUV at Toyota Kentucky starting in 2025.
- Schneider Electric's First Sustainability School Opens for Enrolment
First launched internally to educate Schneider Electric employees to better support the company's partner ecosystem, the three-part programme is now available externally for professionals and companies of all sizes, empowering them to take a first step towards a more sustainable future.
- Nucor Enters Into Carbon Capture & Storage Agreement with ExxonMobil
Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation, "We are taking a multi-faceted approach to decarbonization, and this partnership builds on previous investments we have made in a carbon-free iron start-up, renewable energy generation, and the development of small modular nuclear reactor technology."
