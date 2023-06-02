ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES KATE BURKE AS PRESIDENT

Seasoned asset management executive will also join company Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments™ (Allspring, or the Company), a global asset management firm with $530 billion* in assets under advisement, today announced that Kate Burke will join the Company as President and will be appointed to its Board of Directors. In this role, Kate will focus on the strategy and execution of Allspring's transformation as a leading independent asset manager. She will partner closely with the firm's executive team to promote alignment across key business objectives and provide strategic guidance to drive growth and an elevated client experience. Kate will join Allspring in September, reporting to Allspring's Chair and Chief Executive Officer,

Joe Sullivan.

Kate is a seasoned asset management and investment leader and brings more than two decades of industry experience to the Allspring team. She most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AllianceBernstein, a leading global investment management firm, where she was responsible for overseeing all corporate functions of the firm, including strategy, global technology and operations, quantitative research and data science, human capital and administrative services, legal and compliance, and finance. She was previously head of Bernstein Private Wealth and chief administrative officer, and, prior to that, she was head of human capital and chief talent officer. She joined Bernstein Research in 2004 in institutional sales, where she rose to senior vice president and managing director, overseeing institutional sales teams in the Midwest, New York, and Canada. Prior to that, Kate was a manager at A.T. Kearney, where she led client cross-divisional organizational development programs.

"Kate is an extraordinary industry leader, and we believe her deep knowledge of the asset management business and focus on delivering an exceptional client and employee experience will propel Allspring forward into our next phase of growth," said Allspring CEO Joe Sullivan. "We are incredibly proud of our team and the business we have built thus far at Allspring. We believe that through continued investment in our platform and our people we can truly elevate investing to be worth more by continuing to deliver positive outcomes for clients. The addition of Kate as President is a natural extension of this strategy as we look to continue to attract experienced leaders to help us accelerate our transformation as a standalone firm."

"I am honored to join Joe and the Allspring Executive Leadership Team to build on the Company's success," said Kate. "As a newly independent firm, Allspring has already established itself as a leader in the industry with innovative solutions, strong investment performance, and exceptional client service. I have been impressed by the caliber of the people and the investment platform and I am looking forward to joining Allspring at such a unique point in the firm's evolution."

The appointment of Kate as President marks another important milestone for Allspring since becoming an independent firm in November 2021. The Company has made several significant investments in its capabilities and senior appointments to its leadership team and Board of Directors since its inception. Allspring also recently opened its newly designed corporate headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

