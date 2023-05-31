Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Subscription services ARR of $1.2 billion, up 29% year-over-year

Record Evergreen//One subscription sales

Shipped first FlashBlade//E systems

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 7, 2023.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewswire)

"We are the clear leader in data storage, now delivering a portfolio that can address the vast majority of storage needs for all enterprises," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "The superior economics, performance, and operational and environmental efficiencies of Pure's product portfolio over both hard disk and SSD-based, all-flash competitive offerings are now undeniable."

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue $589.3 million , a decrease of 5% year-over-year, and an increase of 5% year-over-year, when excluding the impact of $60 million of first quarter fiscal 2023 product revenue that was contemplated in the second half of last year

Subscription services revenue $280.3 million , up 28% year-over-year

Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.2 billion , up 29% year-over-year

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.8 billion , up 26% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin 70.1%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.2%

GAAP operating loss $(71.8) million ; non-GAAP operating income $19.6 million

GAAP operating margin (12.2)%; non-GAAP operating margin 3.3%

Operating cash flow $173.2 million ; free cash flow $121.8 million

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.2 billion

Returned approximately $70 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases of 2.9 million shares

Repaid $575 million of outstanding convertible senior notes

"Through innovation, our competitive differentiation is unmatched in providing both high business value and lower total cost of ownership benefits across our portfolio to our customers," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Subscription services ARR grew 29%, with strong momentum from our record Evergreen//One subscription sales this quarter."

First Quarter Company Highlights

Flash at disk economics : Pure introduced FlashBlade//E , a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E means that customers no longer need to settle for disk. : Pure introduced, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E means that customers no longer need to settle for disk.

Truly unified block and file : Pure announced the general availability of the FlashArray Unified Block and File Platform , the first and only storage service designed from the ground up to access native block and file. This empowers organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources. : Pure announced the general availability of the FlashArray, the first and only storage service designed from the ground up to access native block and file. This empowers organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources.

Cloud native momentum: A new partnership between Portworx by Pure Storage and MongoDB includes a first-of-its-kind integration between the industry's first Database-Platform-as-a-Service (DBPaaS), Portworx Data Services, and MongoDB that revolutionizes how developers build modern applications. between Portworx by Pure Storage and MongoDB includes a first-of-its-kind integration between the industry's first Database-Platform-as-a-Service (DBPaaS), Portworx Data Services, and MongoDB that revolutionizes how developers build modern applications.

Advancing the world's AI projects: Pure is the chosen vendor for AI environments across a broad range of industries, notably media & entertainment, pharma, healthcare, aerospace, transportation, and financial services. We've continued to advance FlashBlade's high-performance parallel architecture making it the market's leading portfolio for AI projects.

Second Quarter and FY24 Guidance



Q2 FY24 FY24 Revenue $680M Mid to High Single Digit Y/Y

Growth Non-GAAP Operating Income $90M - Non-GAAP Operating Margin 13 % 15 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the first quarter fiscal 2024 results at 2:00 pm PT today, May 31, 2023. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com . Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 425076.

Additionally, Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences or events:

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 10:40 a.m. PT / 1:40 p.m. ET

Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

William Blair 42rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Product & Technology-Focused Meeting for Financial Analysts at Pure//Accelerate 2023

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET

Register for Pure//Accelerate 2023 in Las Vegas June 14-16, 2023 to make connections, get inspired, and learn more about tools and strategies to implement sustainable change, energy efficiency, and operational excellence within your organization. Pure executives and world-leading experts - including Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal - will share insights, strategies, and their vision for the future.

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, the pandemic and its lingering impacts, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 5, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 31, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited)





At the End of



First Quarter of

Fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2023









Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 378,285

$ 580,854 Marketable securities

805,715

1,001,352 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,062 and $1,057

391,286

612,491 Inventory

51,821

50,152 Deferred commissions, current

68,826

68,617 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

171,824

161,391 Total current assets

1,867,757

2,474,857 Property and equipment, net

302,894

272,445 Operating lease right-of-use-assets

155,205

158,912 Deferred commissions, non-current

179,362

177,239 Intangible assets, net

45,064

49,222 Goodwill

361,427

361,427 Restricted cash

9,960

10,544 Other assets, non-current

37,584

38,814 Total assets

$ 2,959,253

$ 3,543,460









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 71,334

$ 67,121 Accrued compensation and benefits

143,204

232,636 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

121,230

123,749 Operating lease liabilities, current

37,995

33,707 Deferred revenue, current

732,433

718,149 Debt, current

—

574,506 Total current liabilities

1,106,196

1,749,868 Long-term debt

100,000

— Operating lease liabilities, non-current

139,665

142,473 Deferred revenue, non-current

663,237

667,501 Other liabilities, non-current

44,348

42,385 Total liabilities

2,053,446

2,602,227 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock and additional paid-in capital

2,521,176

2,493,799 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,906)

(15,504) Accumulated deficit

(1,604,463)

(1,537,062) Total stockholders' equity

905,807

941,233 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,959,253

$ 3,543,460

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2024

2023







Revenue:





Product $ 308,963

$ 401,161 Subscription services 280,344

219,244 Total revenue 589,307

620,405 Cost of revenue:





Product (1) 96,213

125,484 Subscription services (1) 79,747

68,495 Total cost of revenue 175,960

193,979 Gross profit 413,347

426,426 Operating expenses:





Research and development (1) 185,331

161,273 Sales and marketing (1) 232,446

218,153 General and administrative (1) 67,384

51,567 Total operating expenses 485,161

430,993 Loss from operations (71,814)

(4,567) Other income (expense), net 11,749

(6,181) Loss before provision for income taxes (60,065)

(10,748) Income tax provision 7,336

787 Net loss $ (67,401)

$ (11,535)







Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.22)

$ (0.04) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted 305,863

295,843

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:







Cost of revenue -- product $ 2,655

$ 1,863 Cost of revenue -- subscription services 5,647

5,356 Research and development 38,232

36,517 Sales and marketing 17,181

18,345 General and administrative 14,115

12,490 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 77,830

$ 74,571

PURE STORAGE, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



First Quarter of Fiscal

2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (67,401)

$ (11,535) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 29,690

22,663 Stock-based compensation expense 77,830

74,571 Other (1,804)

947 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 221,205

196,129 Inventory 308

(1,699) Deferred commissions (2,331)

15,309 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,095)

(11,742) Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,001

7,749 Accounts payable (3,993)

(7,419) Accrued compensation and other liabilities (89,082)

(88,963) Operating lease liabilities (6,100)

(8,480) Deferred revenue 10,019

32,602 Net cash provided by operating activities 173,247

220,132 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (1) (51,424)

(32,810) Purchases of marketable securities (128,788)

(17,251) Sales of marketable securities 43,040

— Maturities of marketable securities 288,373

116,175 Net cash provided by investing activities 151,201

66,114 Cash flows from financing activities





Net proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,630

11,405 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 21,219

19,396 Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations (576,780)

(251,395) Proceeds from borrowings 100,000

— Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards (6,759)

(10,194) Repurchases of common stock (69,911)

(66,420) Net cash used in financing activities (527,601)

(297,208) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (203,153)

(10,962) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 591,398

476,743 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,245

$ 465,781





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):





First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023



GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP gross margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP gross margin (b)





























































$ 2,655

(c)

















$ 1,863

(c)



















147

(d)

















188

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,199

(e)







Gross profit --

product

$ 212,750

68.9 %

$ 6,108





$ 218,858

70.8 %

$ 275,677

68.7 %

$ 5,250





$ 280,927

70.0 %





























































$ 5,647

(c)

















$ 5,356

(c)



















338

(d)

















582

(d)



















—





















135

(f)



















13

(g)

















24

(g)







Gross profit --

subscription

services

$ 200,597

71.6 %

$ 5,998





$ 206,595

73.7 %

$ 150,749

68.8 %

$ 6,097





$ 156,846

71.5 %





























































$ 8,302

(c)

















$ 7,219

(c)



















485

(d)

















770

(d)



















3,306

(e)

















3,199

(e)



















—





















135

(f)



















13

(g)

















24

(g)







Total gross

profit

$ 413,347

70.1 %

$ 12,106





$ 425,453

72.2 %

$ 426,426

68.7 %

$ 11,347





$ 437,773

70.6 %





















































(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (f) To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations. (g) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal 2024

First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment





Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)

GAAP results

GAAP operating margin (a)

Adjustment



Non- GAAP results

Non- GAAP operating margin (b)























































$ 77,830

(c)

















$ 74,571

(c)















885

(d)

















1,800

(d)















4,815

(e)

















6,996

(e)















—





















2,868

(f)















4,070

(g)

















—



















3,839

(h)

















3,730

(h)





Operating income

(loss) $ (71,814)

-12.2 %

$ 91,439





$ 19,625

3.3 %

$ (4,567)

-0.7 %

$ 89,965



$ 85,398

13.8 %























































$ 77,830

(c)

















$ 74,571

(c)















885

(d)

















1,800

(d)















4,815

(e)

















6,996

(e)















—





















2,868

(f)















4,070

(g)

















—



















3,839

(h)

















3,730

(h)















647

(i)

















801

(i)





Net income

(loss) $ (67,401)





$ 92,086





$ 24,685





$ (11,535)





$ 90,766



$ 79,231

















































Net income

(loss) per

share -- diluted $ (0.22)













$ 0.08





$ (0.04)











$ 0.25



Weighted-

average

shares used

in per share

calculation --

diluted 305,863





11,134

(j)

316,997





295,843





20,037

(j) 315,880









(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. (b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. (c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense. (d) To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company. (e) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities. (f) To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations. (g) To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters. (h) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. (i) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt. (j) To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



First Quarter of Fiscal

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 173,247

$ 220,132 Less: purchases of property and equipment (1) (51,424)

(32,810) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 121,823

$ 187,322





(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Storage