IGT Executes Long-Term Contract with Connecticut Lottery to Launch iLottery System, Mobile App and eDraw Games

Connecticut Lottery players will be able to purchase Keno and draw-based games online for the first time in Lottery history

LONDON, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has signed an eight-year contract with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation ("CLC") to deploy its iLottery gaming system and related components. This technology will enable the CLC to sell Keno and draw-based lottery games for the first time via a new website and mobile app developed by IGT. The contract is expected to run through May 2031 and includes four years of possible extension options. The iLottery gaming system is anticipated to launch in the late fall of 2023.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

Under the terms of the contract, the CLC will receive IGT's high-performing iLottery system, including a comprehensive suite of solutions designed for maximum back-office efficiency for the Lottery, and intuitive and engaging player experiences.

"The CLC recognizes that today's lottery player is looking for convenient and modern options to play their favorite games, and IGT's iLottery system will allow us to offer our players the same great experiences they receive at retail in a responsible, digital format," said Gregory Smith, Connecticut Lottery Corporation President & CEO. "We look forward to deploying this iLottery system and believe the expanded play options will be a welcome addition among our players."

"IGT has a proven track record of delivering growth-driving solutions to our global lottery customers and we are excited to build upon this momentum by introducing iLottery to the CLC's players," said Srini Nedunuri, IGT Senior Vice President, Global iLottery. "Our iLottery technology is backed by decades-long industry leadership. We will partner closely with the CLC over the next eight years to develop a world-class iLottery program and help to generate maximum funds to good causes within the State."

IGT's iLottery system is the complete digital solution for all player-centric functions and game enablement and includes a full suite of advanced, customizable responsible gaming tools to strengthen the options available to players. In addition to the system, IGT will design a new mobile convenience app and website that will later include full functionality for CLC's players to purchase Keno, multi-state jackpot games and Connecticut draw-based lottery games such as Lotto!, Cash5, Play3 with Wild Ball and Play4 with Wild Ball.

In 2021, the CLC awarded IGT a long-term contract to become its primary technology provider and install IGT's powerful Aurora™ central lottery system, which recently went live. As the global lottery market leader, IGT is the primary technology provider to 25 lotteries in the U.S., eight of the world's largest 10 lotteries and 16 of the world's top 25 lotteries. For more information, visit IGT.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About the Connecticut Lottery Corporation

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation (CLC) is a quasi-public state agency with the mission to generate revenue for Connecticut consistent with the highest standards of good public policy and social responsibility. In fiscal year 2022, players won more than $910 million* in prize money and Retailers earned more than $81 million* in commissions. At the same time, the CLC provided $406 million* to support the valuable services and programs funded by the state's General Fund including public health, libraries, public safety, education and more. Since the Lottery began in 1972, its contributions to the General Fund have exceeded $11 billion.

The CLC reminds the public that Lottery purchasers must be 18 or older, and players must be at least 21 to place sports wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call (888) 789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat. For information about the CT Lottery, stop by any CT Lottery retailer, visit ctlottery.org, join us on Facebook (facebook.com/ctlottery), Instagram (Instagram.com/ctlottery), Twitter (twitter.com/ctlottery), or call (860) 713-2700.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC