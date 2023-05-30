On the heels of its support of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, Frito-Lay North America continues to celebrate soccer fans as the Official USA Snack of the FIFA Women's World Cup™

Frito-Lay North America is proud to continue its relationship with FIFA, signing on as a Tournament Supporter for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Frito-Lay is the Official USA Snack of the tournament and will introduce FIFA Women's World Cup branded Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos and Cracker Jill products before kick-off

This agreement marks Frito-Lay's largest-ever investment in women's sports and underscores the brand's commitment to celebrate and support women in sports

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay North America (Frito-Lay) and FIFA have announced the continuation of their relationship, with Frito-Lay signing on as a North American Tournament Supporter and Official USA Snack of the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™, the company's largest-ever investment in women's sports.

Frito-Lay North America signs on as Tournament Supporter for FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be among the first Tournament Supporters in North America to announce our involvement with this year's FIFA Women's World Cup," said Steven Williams, CEO, Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods North America. "As our snacks are known to bring people together for iconic moments in sports, we look forward to using our role in this momentous occasion in women's sports to support the athletes and fans alike."

Frito-Lay made history last year as the first salty-snack brand collaboration in FIFA and FIFA World Cup history during the FIFA World Cup 2022™. Now, Frito-Lay brands Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos will offer FIFA Women's World Cup-branded packaging just in time for the tournament. Cracker Jack will also feature FIFA Women's World-Cup branded packaging through its limited-edition Cracker Jill packaging, which was created to celebrate women who break down barriers in sports and support women in sports. The programme also includes Tostitos, Ruffles and PopCorners, as well as Quaker hot breakfast cereals, Quaker grain-based cereal bars, Quaker rice snacks and Gamesa cookies and crackers. Frito-Lay have the rights to activate both across North America and in the Host Countries.

This collaboration builds upon Frito-Lay's commitment to celebrate fandom by continuing to align with culturally relevant moments to bring smiles to more consumers on more occasions. As the most watched women's sporting event in the world, the FIFA Women's World Cup presents a unique opportunity for Frito-Lay to be a part of the growing popularity of women's sports. Frito-Lay is also dedicated to furthering equity through its programming by engaging fans and fostering opportunities for more players at all levels regardless of background, gender or ability.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome Frito-Lay as a Tournament Supporter for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ - a tournament that promises to drive the women's game to all new highs," said Romy Gai, FIFA's Chief Business Officer.

"Frito-Lay's commitment to empowering young football fans aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting the sport globally, and it's vast experience at major sporting events will enhance the tournament experience for fans. Together, we can drive both awareness and participation to enhance women's football for all."

The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand™ is set to captivate fans from around the globe, showcasing the remarkable skill and athleticism of the world's best players. The tournament will take place from 20 July through 20 August and promises a month of action, drama and elite level talent.

For more information about the tournament, visit FIFA.com.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America, Inc. is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About The Quaker Oats Company

The Quaker Oats Company, headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies. For more than 140 years, Quaker's brands have served as symbols of quality, great taste and nutrition. Quaker® Oats, Quaker® Rice Cakes and Quaker Chewy® Granola Bars are consumer favorites. For more information, please visit www.QuakerOats.com , www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on Twitter and Instagram @Quaker.

