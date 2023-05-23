Catchafire celebrates 12 years of employee-driven giving programs

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchafire , the world's leading virtual volunteering platform, is thrilled to celebrate 12 years of partnering with companies to elevate their corporate purpose programs. Since its founding, Catchafire has worked with Fortune 500 companies across retail, pharmaceuticals, banking, and media to rally their employees, shareholders, and customers to give back to causes they care about.

"Over the past 12 years, we've seen the transformative power of connecting talented professionals with meaningful volunteer opportunities," said Katherine Brady, COO, Catchafire. "We're proud to have worked with so many companies to create impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs that not only benefit their communities but also boost employee engagement and development."

One such partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, brought in Catchafire to add virtual volunteering to their employee giving program. "At Boehringer Ingelheim, we believe it is our corporate responsibility to care for ourselves, each other, our communities, and our world. That is why Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation has partnered with Catchafire to launch Skills2Give to provide our employees with the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we live and work," says Jean-Michel Boers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BI USA, US Country Managing Director.

Over 240 volunteer and nonprofits matches have been made through Boehringer Ingelheim's Skills2Give program, with employees having donated more than 1,140 hours in support.

As CSR software companies expand their virtual volunteering options, Catchafire has been leading the movement for over a decade. Their approach gives employees meaningful opportunities to put their skills to use. Catchafire's expertise helps companies integrate social impact into their culture and increase workplace satisfaction.

MassMutual deeply values the impact they're making through Catchafire, "Making a difference in the community means more than providing financial assistance through corporate philanthropy. The intellectual capital resident within MassMutual and companies across the country represents a valuable asset that can help nonprofits in significant ways," says Dennis Duquette, President, MassMutual Foundation.

Catchafire partners with over 130 foundations and corporations, and 10,000+ nonprofits to offer volunteer opportunities that align with employees' interests and skills. Their extensive nonprofit network consists of organizations with diverse causes who are in need of skills-based volunteers. Engaging in social impact initiatives helps their corporate partners attract and retain purpose-driven employees, build positive company culture, strengthen community relationships, and enhance their company's reputation—creating mutual benefits for corporations, employees, and communities.

