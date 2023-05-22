General Dynamics Mission Systems-Canada Launches Distributed Acoustics Processing Suite

"A Game Changer for the Future of Underwater Warfare"

OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada has officially launched its most advanced suite of distributed acoustics processing solutions, including the UYS-506 Sonobuoy Processor, at Combined Naval Event 2023 in Farnborough, United Kingdom.

This launch positions General Dynamics among the first globally to offer and field a distributed acoustics processing system that can be hosted on autonomous vehicles enabling real-time data relay with other airborne or shipborne platforms and ground stations. With this improved interoperability, operators and decision makers can achieve extended range performance without sacrificing exceptional target detection and identification capabilities.

General Dynamics has recently fielded this new technology suite. The company was subcontracted earlier this year to support General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), developer of MQ-9B SeaGuardian®. General Dynamics is now providing the acoustics processing technology necessary for GA-ASI's SeaGuardian to conduct various tests to review adaptability for crewed-uncrewed teaming missions.

"At General Dynamics, we're passionate about providing capabilities that find submarines and adapting our world leading solutions to unmanned platforms for our customers. We're exceptionally proud to see our distributed acoustics processing technology lead the market in this important space. This is a game changer for the future of Underwater Warfare," said Matt Young, Senior Director, International Air and Naval Programs.

Using advanced processing techniques, General Dynamics UYS-506 Sonobuoy Processor minimizes the bandwidth required to transmit data from the aircraft to the ground station without decreasing system performance. The full suite being fielded includes small form factor on-board processing, distributed acoustics technology, quality of service data management, and field-proven intelligence exploitation software. All of this is supported by crew training and post mission analysis and exploitation capabilities.

This new suite, including the UYS-506, will be on display at Combined Naval Event 2023 in Farnborough from May 23-25, 2023. Chris Wardman, Business Development Manager, will be presenting on Integrating Beyond Traditional ASW Platforms as part of the Underwater Defence & Security Stream on Wednesday, May 24.

General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada delivers advanced system solutions to Canadian and international customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, it is one of the largest defence and security companies in Canada and is a world-class prime contractor and systems integrator for sea, air, land and cyber solutions. For more information, visit www.gdmissionsystems.ca.

