Primrose Schools® Enters Midyear with Additions to C-Suite and 23 New Franchise Agreements Awarded

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, the premier early education and care leader with more than 480 franchised locations, kicked off 2023 with the opening of eight new locations and an incoming pipeline totaling 17 schools currently under construction. In addition, Primrose added two executives to its award-winning leadership team – Dr. Amy Jackson, who joined as Chief Early Learning Strategy Officer in January, and Nick Koros, who was named Chief Development Officer in March.

"Primrose's brand leadership success has long been fueled by our strong commitment to invest in the research and execution of strategies that enhance our offering for both franchise owners and the children and families they serve," said Steve Clemente, President of Primrose Schools. "Nick Koros and Dr. Amy Jackson are both powerhouses in their respective fields, and they are already helping us to capitalize on new opportunities for innovation."

Boston Consulting Group released a report earlier this month that found the U.S. could lose approximately $290 billion a year in gross domestic product in 2023 and beyond if it fails to fix critical issues within the care economy, including family accessibility to quality child care. CEO of Primrose Schools Jo Kirchner, who was recently recognized as the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Franchise Association, shared, "Primrose Schools and our franchise owners are continuing to invest in expanding leadership structures and innovative approaches, in order to address the significant unmet educational child care demand that we are assessing in communities across America."

Since the start of the year, Primrose has continued to see growing interest in development, especially in hard to capture urban markets where demand for early education is soaring. The brand is entering midyear with 127 schools open in large-city environments and another eight projected incoming schools in urban metros. These include Washington D.C., Boston, Phoenix, San Francisco, among other major cities, and the company is actively seeking real estate and franchise partnerships to secure additional locations in these markets.

The brand was also recently recognized nationally for its excellence in franchise owner support. In April, Primrose was named by franchise research and advisory firm FRANData as one of two winners in the nonfood category for the 2023 FUND™ Top$core Award. The award is given to brands that consistently demonstrate a commitment to supporting franchise owners' access to financing by simplifying the process to lower capital costs and improve financing terms. The recognition comes on the heels of the company receiving a 930 FUND® Score from FRANData in late 2022 — one of the highest scores among all evaluated franchise systems.

"While Primrose continuously receives accolades for leadership in early education and franchising, the company never rests on its laurels," added Nick Koros, Chief Development Officer of Primrose. "This passion for excellence is what attracted me to the company and what continues to attract new franchise and real estate industry partners."

