DYMA STRENGTHENS ITS SUPPORT OF BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA THROUGH CO-BRANDED SALT AND PEPPER PACKETS

Ongoing donations will support the youth-serving organization in providing safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences to kids and teens across the nation.

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DYMA Brands ("DYMA" or the "Company"), an industry leader in innovation and foodservice manufacturing, will launch newly designed, co-branded salt and pepper packets under the Single Serv brand that highlight the Company's support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

In May 2023, DYMA will launch the co-branded product platform with Boys & Girls Clubs of America that will put a spotlight on the youth-serving organization in all restaurants and foodservice venues across the country, inspiring and educating consumers on the organization's mission to support today's young people. In connection with the launch, DYMA will make ongoing donations to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support the organization's mission of providing innovative, high-quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.

DYMA CEO Bill Goetz has served as co-chair of the National Resource Development Committee since February 2023 and as a National Trustee for the organization's Southeast Region since 2021. During this time, DYMA has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America by: sponsoring Southeast fundraising events; giving to The Atlanta Braves Foundation; and participating in charitable community programs like youth backpack and toy drives

"DYMA is deeply committed to the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs and is honored to launch new packaging that both supports young people and reflects the culture of community service and philanthropy at DYMA," said Mr. Goetz. "As a company, we see it as our responsibility improve our community and educate our customers to do the same. By co-branding our salt and pepper packets, which are used by millions of consumers across the country for takeout, delivery, or in-restaurant dining, we aim to spread awareness of the great work Boys & Girls Clubs of America is doing to support today's young people."

"For over 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs have provided a safe place for young people to have access to caring mentors and life-enhancing programs," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are honored to have DYMA's support as we continue to educate consumers on the role our mission plays to enable our next generation to reach their full potential."

DYMA plans to exhibit the new packets at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show on May 20-23. Attendees can sample the product by visiting Booth 9622 located at the Lakeside Center of McCormick Place in Chicago.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control and bulk condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,000 Clubs serve over 3.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

