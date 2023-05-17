Summit Nanotech Poised to Scale with Proven Lithium COO

Gautam Parimoo, formerly of Lake Resources, appointed as Chief Operations Officer to accelerate lithium extraction operations in South America

CALGARY, AB, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Summit Nanotech, ("Summit") a leader in sustainable lithium extraction technology, today announced the appointment of Gautam Parimoo as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

"Gautam's extensive track record successfully developing mining assets and implementing novel technologies in LATAM convinced me that he is the right person to scale our global operations," said Amanda Hall, Founder and CEO of Summit Nanotech. "There is nothing more validating than having a customer walk around to the other side of the table and join your leadership team. Gautam could have chosen to work with any lithium company, and we're excited that he chose us."

Parimoo was most recently the COO at Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) where he was responsible for the development of new lithium assets using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology. He has extensive leadership experience in the buildout and operation of mines, particularly in the copper and gold sectors with a career total of $31 billion in capital projects.

"Direct lithium extraction technologies have the potential to accelerate lithium supply over the coming decade. Given the potential scale of deployment, it is important that technologies possess both best-in-class economics and optimal sustainability metrics," said Parimoo. "Summit's technology combined with the leadership's genuine commitment to sustainability and community engagement made this role the obvious next step in my career. We are excited to work closely with all stakeholders in South America and beyond to scale lithium supply."

Parimoo brings a strong Zero Lost Time safety record and years of experience in engineering services and technology implementation from his time at leading EPC firms, Bechtel and Hatch. With this foundation, he is uniquely positioned to deliver and implement Summit's DLE technology with asset partners.

Joe Lowry, a global lithium expert and Summit Nanotech board member adds, "The shortage of talent with leadership and execution experience is an industry bottleneck delaying lithium production. The addition of Gautam Parimoo to the Summit Management Team is significant given his wealth of experience in a variety of challenging settings including lithium project development in Argentina."

The appointment follows the opening of Summit's Chilean location where they will focus on scaling their denaLi™ DLE pilot program to a commercialization stage through field insights and technical enhancements onsite. Their South American presence further strengthens strategic relationships and fosters stakeholder engagement in Chile and Argentina.

ABOUT SUMMIT NANOTECH

Summit Nanotech Corporation is a cleantech organization transforming how the world accesses lithium for the global energy transition. Their patented and sustainable direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, denaLi™, will preserve natural resources and optimize operations for lithium producers in Chile and Argentina. Established in 2018 and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Summit Nanotech has been awarded to the 2022 Future 50 for fastest growing sustainability companies in Canada, the Foresight 50 for most investable cleantech venture, and the Solar Impulse Foundation's Efficient Solutions Label. Learn more at summitnanotech.com.

