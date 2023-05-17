ONE HOUR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING LAUNCHES THE HVETERANS GIVEAWAY TO HONOR ONE DESERVING VETERAN

- Now Through June 17, Nominate a Veteran to Win a New HVAC System -

COLUMBIA, Md., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, the #1 largest HVAC service provider in the United States, announced today the launch of its HVETerans Giveaway, a nationwide initiative to honor and thank a U.S. veteran with a complimentary new HVAC system, valued up to $10,000. Through this giveaway, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is eager to hear about the incredible stories of the brave men and women that have given back to their own communities and our country. Kicking it off ahead of Memorial Day, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning will accept nominations now through June 17 at www.OneHourHeatAndAir.com/HVETerans-Giveaway. One winner will be randomly selected and announced by July 1.

"This year, we are celebrating One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning's 20th anniversary and we couldn't think of a more impactful way to give back to those that have supported our business for two decades than with the launch of this veteran giveaway leading up to Memorial Day," said Lance Sinclair, President of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "Through the HVETerans Giveaway, we're able to tap into our resources and heating and cooling services to honor a deserving veteran that has gone above and beyond to protect our country and contribute to their community. This initiative is near and dear to us, as we have a handful of veteran franchise owners and staff members that have become a part of our family over the years, and we're excited to expand our efforts in how we connect with veterans across the country, starting with this giveaway."

The HVETerans Giveaway is open to the public, and nominees must meet the following criteria: a former enlisted serviceman or woman who was honorably discharged from service; a homeowner in need of a new HVAC system; lives in an area with a One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning location nearby; and be willing to participate in interviews and share his or her story. Veterans can also nominate themselves and must submit a copy of their DD-214 as proof of service. The recipient will be randomly selected on July 1, 2023 with the services of the HVAC system starting soon after.

To nominate a veteran for the HVETerans Giveaway, visit www.OneHourHeatAndAir.com/HVETerans-Giveaway. For more information, please contact leslie.fields@authoritybrands.co.

Operating for more than two decades, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has a national reputation of providing reliable and quality HVAC installations, repairs and maintenance services to homeowners across the country. Each franchise is locally owned and operated, giving the operator the opportunity to connect one-on-one with their community and those they serve. As a part of the Authority Brands family of leading home service brands, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning adheres to a strict code of ethics, treating customers with honesty and respect.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

With more than 370 locations, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is the #1 largest HVAC service provider in the United States. With comfort and convenience a top priority, the company offers an extensive line of products and services, including maintenance, installation and repair, that keeps HVAC units running at peak performance year-round. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is part of Authority Brands, the parent company to leading home service brands across the plumbing, HVAC, electrical services, residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, tree care, restoration, pet waste removal, and pest control services sectors. For more information, visit www.onehourheatandair.com and www.authoritybrands.com .

