TCLE (01070.HK) Deepens AIGC Layout, Debuting Industry's First AI Large Language Model Story Collection

HONG KONG, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or the "Company", 01070.HK) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Falcon Network Technology, who is responsible for the Company's domestic Internet business, has introduced the industry's trailblazing children's exclusive column - the "Super Story Painter" AI story collection - developed through AI large language model. This remarkable achievement marks the debut of a customised content column crafted with state-of-the-art AI large language model technology in the Internet TV industry, not only broadening the range of Internet TV content but also establishing a precedent for the evolution of industry content.

The "Super Story Painter" AI story collection leverages AI large language model technology to automatically generate stunning animations, featuring AI-created children's stories, popular science, and interpretations and recitations of traditional ancient poetry. These animations undergo a meticulous review process by professionals and relevant entities before being presented to the audience. The Company's strategic positioning within AIGC enables itself to further enrich the creative content ecosystem in a cost-effective and efficient manner, while enhancing user stickiness and providing users with an abundance of high-quality resources within various application scenarios. Currently, the "Super Story Painter" column has launched multiple story collections and is set to unveil more series of comic-strip fairy tales, with inventive content and distinct style in the upcoming releases.

TCL Electronics has consistently placed a strong emphasis on the integration of digital intelligence technology across various aspects such as products, supply chains and corporate management. The Company is committed to continuously exploring the limits of different artificial intelligence application scenarios and significantly enhancing user experiences through technological innovation. At present, TCL Electronics' parent Company, TCL Industries Holdings, boasts 25 research and development centres and 6 ecological cooperation laboratories worldwide. These facilities contribute to building a robust ecosystem and technical competitiveness in fields such as Mini LED display technology, artificial intelligence, IoT, AR/VR and cloud computing. In 2022, TCL Electronics' R&D costs increased by 2.0% year-on-year to HK$2,531 million, and R&D expense ratio increased by 0.2 percentage points over the last year to 3.5%.

Moving forward, TCL Electronics will build upon its existing foundation to further explore the application of AI technology in home appliances, mobile electronic devices and other smart products. The Company will strengthen its R&D efforts in related technologies, such as machine vision, natural language processing, knowledge graphs and operational optimisation. By focusing on enhancing the interactive experience across a variety of products, TCL Electronics aspires to become the world's premier smart device enterprise.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the strategy of "Value Led by Brand with Relative Cost Advantage". Focusing on the mid-to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the "intelligent IoT ecosystem" strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Besides, it has received Hang Seng Index's ESG rating of A for five consecutive years since 2018.

For more information, please visit the investor relations web page of TCL Electronics at http://electronics.tcl.com

