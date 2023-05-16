KPI Partners achieves Microsoft Azure Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI

NEWARK, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPI Partners, a global trusted strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions, announced today that it has achieved Microsoft Azure Solution Partner status in Data & AI. This recognition showcases the company's extensive ability to support customers in managing and governing their data across various systems. KPI Partners' expertise enables them to construct powerful analytics and AI solutions that meet the unique needs of each client and offer its services to those seeking to streamline their data management processes.

With this designation, Microsoft has acknowledged KPI Partners' competency in analyzing existing workloads, creating schema models, and implementing ETL operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses. KPI Partners' proficiency in utilizing Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks enables them to plan and implement tailored Microsoft Analytics solutions.

KPI Partners' Azure Center of Excellence has bolstered its data management and governance expertise to aid clients in developing cutting-edge analytics using technologies such as Generative AI, ChatGPT, and AI solutions on the Azure Cloud Platform. KPI Partners' new capability empowers businesses to transform their data into a competitive advantage, resulting in accelerated ROI and value realization while reducing implementation costs.

"Becoming a Solutions Partner for Data and AI (Azure) is a testament to KPI Partners' unwavering commitment to technical expertise and performance. Our solutions are designed to drive customer success and position us as the trusted partner of choice for those seeking top-notch Data and AI solutions. Our expertise and innovation have enabled us to provide unparalleled support to global customers across various sectors, including high technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, energy, and others. By partnering with us, clients can align their long-term strategic goals for greater profitability and growth," added Sid Goel, CTO & Partner, KPI Partners.

Founded in 2006, KPI Partners is a Newark, CA-headquartered global trusted strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation solutions. We are serving Fortune 500 companies in high-tech, retail, CPG, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and life sciences. We have offices in Silicon Valley in Newark, CA (HQ), Boston, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Guadalajara, Mexico, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune.

