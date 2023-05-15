Benchmark Education Company Receives Major Tech Awards Recognition

The company is a 2023 CODiE finalist and has recently received multiple awards and an Honorable Mention

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading educational publisher Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in the SIIA CODiE Awards, often called "The Oscars" of the technology industry. The news follows BEC's recent Honorable Mention nod in the SmartBrief EdTech Readers' Choice Awards 2023 and multiple wins in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022.

Benchmark Phonics developed by Wiley Blevins--CODiE finalist for Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution

Benchmark Phonics, BEC's phonics program for Grades K-5 designed by early literacy expert Wiley Blevins for Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruction, will move forward as a CODiE finalist for Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution. Winners will be announced on June 22, 2023. The SIIA CODiE Awards, produced by the Software & Information Industry Association, honor top companies, products, and people as leaders in innovation and excellence.

On May 4, BEC won Honorable Mention in the SmartBrief EdTech Readers' Choice Awards 2023, in the Professional Development category, for its online professional learning network, Benchmark Academy. The SmartBrief Education EdTech Readers' Choice Awards recognize the favorite and most relied-upon education technologies, tools, and solutions from the last 12 months, as nominated and chosen by SmartBrief readers.

Earlier this year, eight BEC print-and-digital products that promote literacy for all students—including Benchmark Phonics—won awards in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022. The company's other winners were: Authentic Voices Library; Authentic Voices en español; Represent; Benchmark Hello!; Benchmark Advance; Benchmark Adelante; and Benchmark Phonics Intervention. The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence recognize the best products in the education technology industry from the last 12 months, honoring those that significantly aid education professionals and/or students.

In January, BEC announced that its core English Language Arts program, Benchmark Advance ©2022, received an "all-green" rating from EdReports for Grades K–5. A "green" rating is the highest band of scoring awarded by the independent, nonprofit, and highly respected curriculum reviewer. The "green" scores for Benchmark Advance ©2022 indicate that the program, which is available in print and digital formats, meets expectations in every Gateway, or specific area measured by EdReports, for Grades K–5. In reviewing the program, EdReports used its new version 1.5 Review Tools.

"We are grateful for the industry recognition we've received this year," BEC founder and CEO Tom Reycraft said. "Our greatest satisfaction comes from knowing that our resources are supporting teachers and helping students grow and succeed, and we are pleased that these accolades reflect that mission."

ABOUT BENCHMARK EDUCATION COMPANY

Benchmark Education Company (BEC) is a leading publisher of core, supplemental, and intervention literacy and language resources in English and Spanish. BEC is also a provider of exceptional professional development to educators.

BEC is recognized as a responsive publisher that offers equally rigorous and engaging digital, print, and hybrid learning materials grounded in the Science of Reading research. BEC monitors research outcomes carefully to create effective foundational resources that include strong decoding materials with systematic and explicit instruction and high-quality resources focused on language development and comprehension. BEC's content-rich and authentic texts offer instruction in close reading and analysis, multiple perspectives, and authentic literature while building world knowledge and reflecting the individuality of every student in each diverse classroom.

BEC is committed to partnering with teachers to provide the best for all students through resources of exceptional quality, world-class professional development, and effective and dedicated customer support for educators.

