MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our" ) today announced operating results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mohegan Operating Results

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 405,847

$ 358,476

$ 47,371

13.2 % Income from operations 63,817

57,450

6,367

11.1 % Net loss attributable to Mohegan (9,634)

(2,783)

(6,851)

(246.2) % Adjusted EBITDA1 102,145

86,693

15,452

17.8 %

















"Our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $102.1 million reflects the positive results from our properties and digital operations," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "We are encouraged by the strong results from our digital segment and look forward to continued growth in that line of business."

Carol Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan, also noted, "Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25.2% was 337 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 99 basis points favorable compared with the prior-year period."

The growth in net revenues compared with the prior-year period was primarily driven by a full period of operations and a return to relatively normal operating conditions at the Niagara Resorts, combined with the continued growth in our online casino gaming and sports wagering operations in Connecticut.

Mohegan Sun

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 225,923

$ 215,484

$ 10,439

4.8 % Income from operations 45,493

44,650

843

1.9 % Net income attributable to Mohegan Sun 45,429

44,244

1,185

2.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 65,629

62,920

2,709

4.3 %

Net revenues increased $10.4 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to increases in slot and sportsbook revenues, along with strong non-gaming growth driven by food, beverage and hotel revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $65.6 million was 4.3% favorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.0% was 415 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 15 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 63,248

$ 62,164

$ 1,084

1.7 % Income from operations 10,368

10,235

133

1.3 % Net income attributable to Mohegan Pennsylvania 10,369

8,325

2,044

24.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 13,210

13,229

(19)

(0.1) %

Net revenues increased $1.1 million compared with the prior-year period as a result of increased food, beverage and hotel revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was flat compared with the prior-year period, as increased labor costs offset the increase in net revenues. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.9% was 199 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 39 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.

Niagara Resorts

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 70,750

$ 52,260

$ 18,490

35.4 % Income (loss) from operations (131)

2,735

(2,866)

N.M. Net loss attributable to Niagara Resorts (1,183)

(126)

(1,057)

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 4,788

7,120

(2,332)

(32.8) % N.M. = Not meaningful















Net revenues increased $18.5 million compared with the prior-year period due to higher gaming volumes and increased non-gaming revenues. Prior year results were impacted by a government mandated closure from January 5, 2022 through January 30, 2022, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ontario at that time. Non-gaming revenues benefited from the recent opening of the 5,000-seat OLG Stage entertainment venue which held its grand opening in February 2023. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $2.3 million or 32.8%, and the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8% was 685 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The decreases in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are primarily due to an approximately $3.7 million non-cash adjustment related to the Casino Operating and Services Agreement contract asset, which negatively impacted gaming revenues, and the continued reintroduction of certain lower margin non-gaming amenities.

Mohegan Digital

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 22,710

$ 5,916

$ 16,794

283.9 % Income from operations 17,810

1,544

16,266

N.M. Net income attributable to Mohegan Digital 18,150

1,544

16,606

N.M. Adjusted EBITDA 18,133

1,544

16,589

N.M. N.M. = Not meaningful















Net revenues increased $16.8 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by strong growth in our Connecticut digital business and the recent addition of digital gaming in Ontario. Adjusted EBITDA of $18.1 million was $16.6 million favorable compared with the prior-year period. Mohegan Digital Connecticut also benefited from a one-time cumulative update to the revenue share allocation from our digital gaming partner, which impacted net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA.

Management, development and other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 15,500

$ 15,627

$ (127)

(0.8) % Income from operations 2,812

8,757

(5,945)

(67.9) % Net loss attributable to management, development and other (22,713)

(8,326)

(14,387)

(172.8) % Adjusted EBITDA 10,015

10,636

(621)

(5.8) %

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million was 5.8% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in labor costs related to our management and development operations. Net loss for the period was $14.4 unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a loss on fair value adjustment due to changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants and put option related to Mohegan INSPIRE.

All other

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 8,168

$ 7,374

$ 794

10.8 % Loss from operations (791)

(1,409)

618

43.9 % Net loss attributable to all other (2,567)

(3,179)

612

19.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 814

165

649

393.3 %

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million was $0.6 million or 393.3% favorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to increased gaming revenues at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas.

Corporate

















Three Months Ended

Variance ($ in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

$

% Net revenues $ 143

$ 241

$ (98)

(40.7) % Loss from operations (12,127)

(9,039)

(3,088)

(34.2) % Net loss attributable to corporate (57,502)

(45,242)

(12,260)

(27.1) % Adjusted EBITDA (10,827)

(8,898)

(1,929)

(21.7) %

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to higher employee-related costs.

Other Information

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $188.8 million and $164.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $226.2 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of March 31, 2023. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, the Niagara Resorts had $121.9 million of borrowing capacity under the Niagara Resorts revolving credit facility and swingline facility as of March 31, 2023.

Conference Call

Mohegan will host a conference call regarding its second quarter fiscal 2023 operating results on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

Those interested in participating on the call should dial as follows:

(877) 407-0890

+1(201) 389-0918 (International)

A live stream and subsequent replay of the call will also be available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/mohegan20230511

Call-in participants should join five minutes in advance to ensure they are connected prior to the initiation of the call. Questions and answers will be reserved for call-in analysts and investors. Interested parties also may listen to a replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on Thursday, May 11, 2023. This replay will run through Thursday, May 25, 2023.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mohegan. Information concerning potential factors that could affect Mohegan's financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as in Mohegan's other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made available on its website. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Mohegan does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Mohegan cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.

Contact:

Carol K. Anderson

Chief Financial Officer

Mohegan

(860) 862-8000

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022 Revenues:





Gaming $ 285,458

$ 261,494 Food and beverage 37,492

28,916 Hotel 27,817

24,860 Retail, entertainment and other 55,080

43,206 Net revenues 405,847

358,476 Operating costs and expenses:





Gaming 143,009

137,244 Food and beverage 32,098

23,868 Hotel 12,521

11,249 Retail, entertainment and other 20,459

13,778 Advertising, general and administrative 79,573

71,604 Corporate 16,050

13,698 Depreciation and amortization 25,483

26,145 Other, net 12,837

3,440 Total operating costs and expenses 342,030

301,026 Income from operations 63,817

57,450 Other income (expense):





Interest income 574

136 Interest expense, net (60,043)

(52,255) Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt (730)

— Loss on fair value adjustment (13,450)

(6,161) Other, net (86)

(1,887) Total other expense (73,735)

(60,167) Loss before income tax (9,918)

(2,717) Income tax provision 276

276 Net loss (9,642)

(2,441) (Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 8

(342) Net loss attributable to Mohegan $ (9,634)

$ (2,783)

MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:

Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.

Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future; and therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.





Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss)

attributable to Mohegan

$ 45,429

$ 10,369

$ (1,183)

$ 18,150

$ (22,713)

$ (2,567)

$ (57,502)

$ 383

$ (9,634) Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to non-

controlling interests

—

—

—

(323)

315

—

—

—

(8) Income tax (provision)

benefit

—

—

(375)

—

99

—

—

—

(276) Interest income

—

(1)

(342)

(17)

(235)

—

19

2

(574) Interest expense, net

64

—

1,541

—

12,283

1,776

44,381

(2)

60,043 (Gain) loss on

modification and early

extinguishment of debt

—

—

(49)

—

—

—

779

—

730 Loss on fair value

adjustment

—

—

—

—

13,450

—

—

—

13,450 Other, net

—

—

277

—

(387)

—

196

—

86 Income (loss) from

operations

45,493

10,368

(131)

17,810

2,812

(791)

(12,127)

383

63,817 Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to non-

controlling interests

—

—

—

323

(315)

—

—

—

8 Depreciation and

amortization

16,280

2,851

4,604

—

95

1,592

61

—

25,483 Other, net

3,856

(9)

315

—

7,423

13

1,239

—

12,837 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,629

$ 13,210

$ 4,788

$ 18,133

$ 10,015

$ 814

$ (10,827)

$ 383

$ 102,145





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 ($ in thousands)

Mohegan

Sun

Mohegan

Pennsylvania

Niagara

Resorts

Mohegan

Digital

Management,

development

and other

All other

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Net income (loss)

attributable to

Mohegan

$ 44,244

$ 8,325

$ (126)

$ 1,544

$ (8,326)

$ (3,179)

$ (45,242)

$ (23)

$ (2,783) Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to non-

controlling interests

—

—

—

—

342

—

—

—

342 Income tax (provision)

benefit

—

—

130

—

(406)

—

—

—

(276) Interest income

1

—

(22)

—

(118)

—

(12)

15

(136) Interest expense, net

405

1,910

2,742

—

10,807

1,770

34,636

(15)

52,255 Loss on fair value

adjustment

—

—

—

—

6,161

—

—

—

6,161 Other, net

—

—

11

—

297

—

1,579

—

1,887 Income (loss) from

operations

44,650

10,235

2,735

1,544

8,757

(1,409)

(9,039)

(23)

57,450 Adjusted EBITDA

attributable to non-

controlling interests

—

—

—

—

(342)

—

—

—

(342) Depreciation and

amortization

17,028

3,039

4,378

—

5

1,554

141

—

26,145 Other, net

1,242

(45)

7

—

2,216

20

—

—

3,440 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 62,920

$ 13,229

$ 7,120

$ 1,544

$ 10,636

$ 165

$ (8,898)

$ (23)

$ 86,693



1 Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.

