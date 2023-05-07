VENUSTAS Launches the First Crowdfunding Campaign for Heated Camping Chair on Kickstarter

LITTLETON, Mass., May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VENUSTAS, a global-leading brand specializing in heated gear, is excited to release its first heated camping chair and create a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter this week.

"In the past, heated apparel is our main focus. To keep our competitiveness and connect more with customers, we have constantly developed new offerings. This first heated camping chair is our innovation. To make this creativity exposed widely, we starts our first crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter," VENUSATS CEO Michael said.

VENUSTAS claims this heated camping chair congregates ultimate features: functionality, comfort, and fashion.

It's an all-season heated camping chair with a removable heating seat cushion. The large cushion includes 2 carbon fiber heating elements in the back and hip area so you feel like you are wrapped in a warm blanket. So, it would be an ideal choice for winter camping, hiking, and fishing. Also, the heating cushion can be easily removed with a zipper design when the weather becomes warm. Sitting on the breathable nylon mesh, you can feel a perfect level of comfort on summer days.

VENUSTAS heated camping chair comes with a 7.4V battery and a remarkable heating system. With a capacity of 5,000 mAh, the battery can heat for up to 11 hours. It is a guarantee of long-lasting warmth, bringing you a comfortable sitting experience. When pressing the power button, the camping chair can generate heat faster and heat up more evenly. 3 adjustable heating levels are needed to satisfy various temperature needs:95℉~102℉at low, 102℉~113℉at medium, 125℉~136℉at high.

To enhance its style, the chair is designed in two colors: navy blue and carbon black. And it is easy to use with a portable design. This VENUSTAS heated camping chair can be folded in a large shoulder carrying bag, which effectively gets rid of carrying issues and space issues. It weighs only 13 lbs, but the load capacity is up to 250 lbs because it uses carbon steel material to reinforce the stability. Also, you can store your phone and water bottle in the pocket and cup holder.

"This heated camping chair excels in performance, material and design. We think it deserves to make a strike on the public. And we believe this crowdfunding campaign is a good opportunity," VENUSTAS CEO Michael said.

Now, with the initial goal of $10,000, VENUSTAS crowdfunding campaign is available on Kickstarter. Super early backers can save up to 32% at a special price of $159.99 before it goes on sale online at a full price of $235.99.

VENUSTAS, as a young and lively heated apparel brand, has successfully occupied the market with unremitting efforts. As VENUSTAS believes in "Live without limits", what it wants to do is to develop products without limits and cover warmth to everyone. With over 10,000 happy customers, VENUSTAS is constantly developing new offerings.

