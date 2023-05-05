Atia Vision Announces Presentation of First-In-Human Results with Their Novel Intraocular Lens at American Society of Cataract Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

Outcomes Demonstrate the Promise of Atia Vision's Modular, Shape-Changing Lens System

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atia Vision, Inc ., a Shifamed portfolio company committed to improving patient outcomes through the development of a modular shape-changing intraocular lens (IOL), today announced the first clinical data about their patented OmniVu™ IOL System will be presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Cataract Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in San Diego, California.

Atia Vision's OmniVu Modular Shape Changing Intraocular Lens (IOL) (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely encouraged by these early findings and look forward to the results of additional studies." - Dr. Waring

First-in-human findings will be shared by George O. Waring IV, M.D., founder and medical director of the Waring Vision Institute in South Carolina, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 3:40-3:45 p.m. PT. His presentation, which will take place in Upper-Level Room 5B in the San Diego Conference Center, is titled "Prospective, Open-Label, Non-Randomized, Trial of a Presbyopia-Correcting, Modular Intraocular Lens System for Treatment of Cataract."

"There has long been an unmet need for a solution that reliably delivers a full range of vision to patients with cataracts and presbyopia without visual disturbances," Dr. Waring said. "I am extremely encouraged by these early findings and look forward to the results of additional studies."

With this lens, Atia Vision aims to address the limitations of current solutions for cataracts, which affect nearly 65 million people worldwide and can lead to blindness if untreated. Implanted using conventional techniques, the novel IOL features a fluid-filled, shape-changing base designed to provide clear vision from far to near and a fixed-power front optic that allows physicians to select the appropriate lens to meet each patient's target refraction.

The OmniVu Lens System is designed to predictably, consistently, and reproducibly restore full functional visual acuity, mimicking the eye's natural ability at near, intermediate, and distance ranges without generating side effects such as halos, glares, or artifacts. In developing the lens, Atia Vision evaluated and leveraged the comprehensive body of research conducted in the accommodative lens arena to date.

"We are extremely pleased with these early clinical findings related to the performance of our next-generation lens," said Mariam Maghribi, President and CEO of Atia Vision. "We are excited about the possibilities this innovative technology may offer to eye care professionals and their patients seeking an alternative solution for cataract surgery that facilities a full range of vision."

About Atia Vision, Inc.

Atia Vision is a privately held medical device company formed by Shifamed LLC. To learn more about Atia Vision, please visit www.atiavision.com.

About Shifamed LLC

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly-specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing advanced solutions that accelerate time to market, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where patients are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com .

