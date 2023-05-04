FIRST LOOK: THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CITRUS CELEBRATES NATIONAL ORANGE JUICE DAY WITH A NEW MURAL AT THE FLORIDA WELCOME CENTER

FIRST LOOK: THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CITRUS CELEBRATES NATIONAL ORANGE JUICE DAY WITH A NEW MURAL AT THE FLORIDA WELCOME CENTER

In partnership with Visit Florida® and graphic artist, Lauren Hom, the Florida Department of Citrus invites visitors to experience a new Florida Citrus themed, hand-painted mural.

BARTOW, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), in partnership with Visit Florida®, is excited to announce the new installation of a hand-painted mural by artist, Lauren Hom. Beginning May 4, 2023 (National Orange Juice Day) visitors can view the new Florida Citrus themed mural at the Florida Welcome Center, located off exit 380 on Interstate 95, just north of Jacksonville, Florida. Visitors who stop at the Florida Welcome Center will be able to take in the new mural while sampling delicious and nutritious Florida Orange Juice and Florida Grapefruit Juice.

Florida Citrus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Florida Department of Citrus) (PRNewswire)

The Florida Department of Citrus Celebrates National Orange Juice Day With A New Mural At The Florida Welcome Center

"We know visitors who stop at the Florida State Welcome Centers love to sample Florida Orange Juice and Florida Grapefruit Juice. We wanted to enhance their experience with a beautiful and fun piece of art," says Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. "Our goal is for visitors to step into a space that makes them feel as if they're in the heart of a Florida Citrus grove. The mural incorporates vibrant colors found in Florida Orange and Grapefruit groves as inspiration."

Lauren Hom is the designer and artist behind the mural installation. She has a knack for whimsical art and helps brands tell stories through her unique designs. Specializing in lettering, murals, and food art, FDOC has worked with Hom over the past two years on various projects. This hand-painted mural will depict a beautiful grove scene and is the largest project FDOC has partnered with Hom on, spanning an entire wall at nearly 23 feet long by 12 feet high.

"We're excited to partner with FDOC and Lauren Hom to showcase the beauty and nutritional benefits of Florida Citrus through this stunning mural installation," said David Dodd, vice president of Visit Florida. "The mural will serve as a vibrant and lasting tribute to the important role that citrus plays in our state."

Florida Orange Juice is known as The Original Wellness Drink, as each 8-ounce glass delivers a powerful combination of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants like vitamin C, potassium and folate, making it an excellent choice for overall health. The great taste of Florida Orange Juice comes from Florida's sandy soil, subtropical climate and dedicated growers.

Visitors to Florida Welcome Centers can always expect to enjoy free, delicious samples of Florida Orange Juice and Florida Grapefruit Juice. Visitors are also encouraged to share their selfies from the Florida Welcome Centers on social media, using the hashtag #ojselfie and tagging @floridaorangejuice on Instagram.

About the Florida Department of Citrus

The Florida Department of Citrus is an executive agency of the Florida government charged with the marketing, research, and regulation of the Florida citrus industry. Its activities are funded by a tax paid by growers on each box of citrus that moves through commercial channels. The industry employs more than 33,000 people, provides an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion to the state, and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues that help support Florida's schools, roads, and health care services.

The FDOC is governed by the Florida Citrus Commission, an eleven-member board appointed by the Governor of Florida to represent citrus growers, processors, and packers.

To learn more, visit: www.FloridaCitrus.org

About Visit Florida®

VISIT FLORIDA®, the state's official tourism marketing corporation, serves as Florida's official source for travel planning to visitors across the globe. VISIT FLORIDA® is not a government agency, but rather a not-for-profit corporation created as a public/private partnership by the Florida Legislature in 1996.

Florida's tourism industry was responsible for welcoming 137.6 million visitors in 2022, the highest number of visitors in the state's history. This represents a 12.9% increase over 2021 and a 5.0% increase over 2019. In 2021, Florida visitors contributed $101.9 billion to Florida's economy and supported over 1.7 million Florida jobs. According to the Office of Economic and Demographic Research, for every $1 the state invests in VISIT FLORIDA, $3.27 in state tax revenue is generated.

Each year, the Florida Legislature appropriates public funding to be allocated for tourism marketing. VISIT FLORIDA® is required to match those public funds dollar-for-dollar, which is done by actively recruiting the state's tourism industry to invest as Partners through cooperative advertising campaigns, promotional programs and many other marketing ventures. Through this public/private partnership, VISIT FLORIDA® serves more than 13,000 tourism industry businesses, including major strategic alliance partnerships with Busch Gardens Tampa, Disney Destinations, Experience Kissimmee, Hilton, LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Publix Supermarkets, SeaWorld Parks & Resorts Orlando, and Universal Orlando Resort.

VISIT FLORIDA® facilitates tourism industry participation in domestic and international travel trade and consumer shows, as well as media missions to the top global visitor markets. VISIT FLORIDA® also works closely with travel agents, tour operators, meeting and event planners, and is responsible for operating Florida's four Official Welcome Centers.

To learn more, visit: http://www.visitflorida.com

Media contact:

John Fuller, JFuller@citrus.myflorida.com

Florida Department of Citrus reveals new mural at The Official Florida Welcome Center. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Department of Citrus