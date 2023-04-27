National Business Research Institute Recognizes Getinge with Circle of Excellence Award

Getinge Care Technical Services receives award three years in a row

WAYNE, N.J., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge announced today that the National Business Research Institute (NBRI) recognized Getinge Care Technical Services with the NBRI Circle of Excellence Award. This is the third year that Getinge has won this prestigious award. The NBRI Circle of Excellence Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate high levels of customer experience through the rigorous, scientific, psychological research of their customers. Organizations must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th percentile of their industry.

"This is a significant award for many reasons. Field service and technical support is a critical factor in ensuring customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to timely and effective repairs, preventive maintenance, and training," said Don McAllister, Vice President US SWIC Sales and North America Service. "Despite the challenges with the pandemic that our industry has had to abide, we are still able to provide first-class service for our ACT and SWIC businesses. This award is a testament to our ability to provide the best service to our customers."

Getinge is compared to and benchmarked against its industry, which is a subset of NBRI's Big Data of 10.5 billion survey answers. Based on survey results, Getinge performed at the 78th percentile after an evaluation of customer satisfaction and experience including service technician communication, knowledge, professionalism, friendliness, and timeliness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Getinge's raw data, provide Getinge with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of customer thinking, behavior, and experience.

"Great business leaders manage the people, processes, and products of their organizations. They understand that the rich information NBRI obtains from their customers enables them to manage how people experience their organization in a highly accurate, effective, and targeted manner. Those experiences drive the financial performance of every organization, whether for the better or for the worse. Understanding thinking and managing experiences for maximum performance is what we do at NBRI," says Dr. Jan G. West, Ph.D., CEO & Psychologist at NBRI . "Getinge's high achievement of earning this prestigious award is a direct result of Getinge's dedication to measuring and improving their customer experience."

About Getinge

Getinge is a leading global provider of products and systems that contribute to quality enhancement and cost efficiency within healthcare and life sciences. They employ more than 10,000 people, have operations in 44 countries, and sell in more than 150 countries. Everything they do, from architectural planning to the equipment, therapies and solutions aim to secure the safest and most reliable care. As a leading medtech company, they focus every talent and resource towards helping their customers save as many lives as possible.

About NBRI

NBRI conducts psychological Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI product offerings, such as benchmarking and deep, inferential analyses like random forest with artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensure NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues in the most effective ways.

