Adam Lewis, CEO of Apploi, Named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award Finalist

Prestigious program celebrates Lewis's technological innovations in healthcare workforce management

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Adam Lewis, CEO and founder of Apploi , has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

Apploi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Apploi) (PRNewswire)

Lewis was selected by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named alongside a whole cohort of incredible entrepreneurs," Lewis said. "My thanks to everyone who has supported me and Apploi as a whole through each stage of this journey—particularly our healthcare community, who has been incredibly generous with their insight, passion, and expertise, all of which have allowed us to make Apploi the platform it is today."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 13th, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum® , one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2024.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

This recognition is the latest in a series of honors for Lewis and his team. Most recently, Inc. Magazine named Apploi one of the fastest-growing private businesses in the Northeast United States . Last year, Apploi raised $25 million in a Series B fundraising round , earned SOC 2 certification , and was named a multi-category leader by GetApp , a Gartner company.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, N.A.; SAP America; and the Kauffman Foundation. In New York & Connecticut, sponsors also include, Cresa, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Marsh, Empire Valuation Consultants, ADP, DLA Piper, and Morgan Lewis.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About Apploi

Apploi is the leading workforce management platform specializing in high-volume hiring for healthcare. Working with 8,000+ healthcare organizations across the US today, Apploi simplifies the hiring process to reduce days-to-hire and get more healthcare workers into roles faster. To learn more about Apploi, visit: www.apploi.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Apploi