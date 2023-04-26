Tampa General Hospital Recognized as a "Top Place to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review

The leading academic medical center's inclusion on the list highlights its commitment to putting team members first.

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — is among the top places in the U.S. to work in health care according to Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" list, which focuses on hospitals, health systems and health care companies that invest in their employees' well-being, satisfaction and fulfillment.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) — the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine — is among the top places in the U.S. to work in health care according to Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2023 “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare” list, which focuses on hospitals, health systems and health care companies that invest in their employees' well-being, satisfaction and fulfillment. (PRNewswire)

Tampa General's inclusion on this list underscores its commitment to putting team members first, a crucial component of the organization's focus on driving innovation to deliver world-class care.

"Here at Tampa General, providing support and meeting the needs of our team members is our number one priority and this recognition is a testament to our commitment. Every day, our leaders work tirelessly to create a supportive environment where all team members can thrive, contribute, and truly excel in their roles, something that is only possible when they feel supported in their personal lives as well," said John D. Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "We recognize our ability to provide exemplary, world-class patient care is inextricably linked to the work we do to ensure all our team members feel cared for, supported, heard, and empowered. When your team members feel both satisfaction and security in their roles, they can give the highest level of care to our patients and everyone benefits."

The inclusion on Becker's list comes on the heels of several recent accolades for TGH around team member satisfaction, workplace culture and environment. In 2022, Tampa General was recognized for its commitment to advancing women at all levels of the hospital, being named No. 1 in the country on Forbes' America's Best Employers for Women list. Tampa General was also named a top-10 employer in the state of Florida by Forbes, reflecting its commitment to supporting team members through personal and professional development.

Most recently, Tampa General was named by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" and recognized as a top 100 company on "Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards" — in which the academic medical center was the only Florida-based health care company recognized.

A critical component to Becker's list of criteria is the holistic well-being of employees — comprehensive benefits packages, professional development, work environment and work-life balance. Tampa General was specifically noted for its full benefits package provided to team members which includes wellness programs, discounts and an array of professional growth programs.

"Creating a welcoming and inclusive culture where all team members feel they can contribute to innovation and the vision of Tampa General is of utmost importance in developing a strong culture for our team members. This recognition is an honor and a testament to the work our leaders and teams have done to foster and cultivate this environment," said Qualenta Kivett, Chief People and Talent Officer, Tampa General. "We are all better when our team members feel their personal and professional needs are being met, which translates into better outcomes for patients. I am proud of the work we continue to do to go above and beyond for our team members, including providing opportunities across the full spectrum of educational, professional and personal development."

Tampa General invests in its team members in many ways, ensuring that their voices are heard, that they feel supported in their own growth, and that they are involved in the continued growth and building of the safest and most innovative academic health system in America. The following initiatives are examples of the academic medical center's investment in its teams:

The People Development Institute (PDI) offers classes through a partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business, at no charge. Classes are based on academic-backed best practices and research. Topics include emotional intelligence, health care finance, remote working leadership best practices, and leading through Authenticity, Kindness, Transparency, and Vulnerability (AKTiVe). Leading with the AKTiVe leadership competencies is a requirement of all leaders and team members through Tampa General.

Team members are invited to participate in a Modern Advances in Leadership series facilitated through the University of Tampa's Sykes College of Business. The series is designed to provide transformative and interactive learning experiences to advance the skills of current and future leaders.

In addition to Modern Advances in Leadership, other leadership development programs such as LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment and Development), and the Nurse Leadership and Physician Leadership programs through PDI are available to all team members. Participants are chosen through an application-based, objective process that offers a fair opportunity to all.

To assist with meeting team members' personal and professional needs, Tampa General actively seeks continual feedback directly from team members through various methods, including surveys, team member communication forums and internal communication channels. This feedback guides organizational decisions around the evaluation of team member compensation structures and benefits offerings, including free mental health support through an innovative solution that provides team members and their families access to an appointment with a licensed mental health professional within 72 hours.

Becker's Hospital Review is a leading source of hospital business news and analysis for the health care industry. The list highlights exceptional employers, many of which invest in team members' professional development, wellness benefits and continued education, honoring establishments that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement. Tampa General and the rest of this year's "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" honorees are profiled online here.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics. To see a medical care professional live anytime, anywhere on a smartphone, tablet or computer, visit Virtual Health | Tampa General Hospital (tgh.org). As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Beth Hardy,

Senior Communications Specialist

(813) 844-7322 (direct)

(727) 510-6363 (cell)

ehardy@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital