Scaleworks acquires Centage Corporation, the leading provider of modern FP&A software solutions for small and midsize businesses

Peter Messana, former CEO of Searchspring, named Chief Executive Officer

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Scaleworks, the B2B SaaS-focused venture equity firm based in San Antonio, Texas, announced the acquisition of Centage Corporation, the leading provider of modern FP&A software solutions for small and midsized finance teams.

Centage empowers finance teams to meet the challenge of constant change. Our solution, Planning Maestro ® is a modern cloud platform for managing every aspect of budgeting, planning, forecasting and data analysis and provides business leaders the financial visibility and control needed to lead organizations to growth and profitability.

Peter Messana, who has previously served as CEO of Searchspring (a former Scaleworks investment) has been appointed CEO, replacing previous CEO John Murdock. "I'm excited to join the Centage team and expand on the incredible foundation John has built with the organization over the past six years. Together, the team and I are aligned on our customers and will continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class products and services that best serve their needs," said Messana.

"This is an exciting acquisition for Scaleworks and an excellent addition to our portfolio. Centage provides a modern, sophisticated yet readily accessible FP&A solution to its customers and has an excellent foundation to build upon," commented Ed Byrne, General Partner of Scaleworks. "We look forward to working alongside the Centage team and its CEO Peter Messana in this next phase of the company's expansion."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT SCALEWORKS

Scaleworks is a SaaS growth fund that acquires and operates B2B software in the lower middle-market. The Scaleworks' "Venture Equity" model takes a hands-on approach to scaling businesses, opening new offices in their San Antonio headquarters, building go-to-market teams, focusing on category design, and investing in capital-efficient growth. Recent portfolio companies include Profitero, Searchspring, Chargify, and Earth Class Mail.

ABOUT CENTAGE

Centage is a leading provider of modern FP&A software solutions that empower Finance teams to lead the way to a stronger, more agile business. Our cloud platform, Planning Maestro, makes sophisticated budgeting, planning, and forecasting easy and accessible. Intuitive automation accelerates workflows and improves accuracy, enabling Finance leaders to deliver reliable information and meaningful insights at the speed of today's business. For more information, visit www.centage.com .

