PNC BANK HOSTS 13th ANNUAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS WEEK TO ENGAGE, INFORM WOMEN FINANCIAL DECISION-MAKERS

Weeklong Lineup of Virtual Events Features Women Leaders and Gamechangers

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank is proud to announce its 13th annual Women in Business Week, a collection of in-person meetings, events and virtual webinars May 8-12, featuring women who are leading the way and changing the game in their industries. The annual event – a focal point in PNC's year-round commitment to women – is intended to provide women financial decision-makers with insights applicable to the many financial roles they may play, from business owners and household "CFOs" to corporate executives.

Virtual programs complement dozens of in-person events hosted by PNC Bank regional presidents coast to coast, with this year's lineup featuring engaging and informative speakers, including Wendy Yuengling Baker, chief administrative officer of America's oldest brewery; Alison Levine, Mount Everest expedition captain; Julie Uhrman, co-founder and president, Angel City FC; and more.

"This year's Women in Business Week events were inspired by the women gamechangers who continue to leave a lasting impact on industries such as sports, education, outdoor adventure and more," says Beth Marcello, head of PNC's Women's Business Development. "Our Women in Business Week speakers will offer their motivating experiences and insights on a variety of topics relevant to financial decision-makers today through a number of lenses, from the game of women's soccer to educating children about money management."

Women in Business Week is just one example of PNC's commitment to continually engage, enlighten, attract and retain women financial decision-makers as clients and employees. The bank has supported women financial decision-makers for more than 20 years, and its Women's Business Development practice was officially established in 2000 to reflect its recognition of the increasing impact of women as decision-makers and influencers. In 2021, PNC established Project 257®: Accelerating Women's Financial Equality to help close the 257-year economic gender gap identified by the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Report.

On the frontlines of PNC's Women's Business Development work is a national network of more than 4,800 PNC-Certified Women's Business Advocates, men and women specially trained as allies who women can rely on and trust as they navigate life's financial challenges and opportunities. PNC also supports numerous organizations, such as Coralus (formerly SheEO), which mentor and advocate for women.

Through these efforts and its national main street bank approach, PNC Bank strives to bring women together through interesting and informative programming throughout its regional market footprint and by focusing on financial wellness and empowerment for customers and non-customers alike. To learn more about PNC's women's business advocacy, visit pnc.com/women. Women in Business Week events are free and open to the public. Registration is available at pnc.com/businesswebcasts.

VIRTUAL WOMEN IN BUSINESS WEEK EVENTS

Monday, May 8

1 pm ET: On Tap: The New Faces of Leadership at America's Oldest Brewery

Learn how the family's sixth generation — all women — are leading Yuengling into a third century.

Wendy Yuengling Baker , chief administrative officer, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

Moderator: Peter J. Danchak , regional president, Northeast Pennsylvania , PNC Bank

Tuesday, May 9

1 pm ET: Women Leading the Way

An energizing panel discussion with women who are game changers in their industries.

SaLisa L. Berrien , founder and CEO of COI Energy

Karen Hanlon , COO, Highmark Health

Caroline O'Connor , president of Business Operations, Florida Marlins

Lisa Purcell , Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's executive vice president, External Affairs

Moderator: Laura Gamble , regional president of Greater Maryland , Northeast Territory executive, PNC Bank

Wednesday, May 10

1 pm ET: Conquering Mountains and Breaking Barriers: A Conversation with Alison Levine

Join Levine as she takes you on a journey through challenges and triumphs in business and life.

Alison Levine , First American Women's Everest Expedition team captain

Moderator: AnnaMaria Vitelli , executive vice president, head of PNC Private Bank Hawthorn

Thursday, May 11

1 pm ET: Chalk Talk with Julie Uhrman

Learn how Angel City is transforming the game of soccer into a movement for financial equality.

Julie Uhrman , co-founder and president, Angel City FC

Moderator: Todd Wilson, regional president, Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, PNC Bank

Friday, May 12

1 pm ET: How to Talk to Kids About Money

Financial literacy for every stage of the game, from pre-K through college.

Emily Bouchard , head of Hawthorn Institute for Family Success, PNC Private Bank Hawthorn

Jeanine Fahnestock , senior vice president, deputy executive director, PNC Grow Up Great®

Melodie "MJ" Roach, financial advisor, PNC Bank

Natalie S. Talpas, senior vice president, head of Retail Digital and Emerging Payments Strategy, PNC Bank

Moderator: Amanda Agati, chief investment officer, PNC Asset Management Group

