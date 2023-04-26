Groom Secures 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence Awards in Three Categories

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Groom Law Group, Chartered ("Groom"), the leading benefits, health, and retirement law firm, announced today that it has earned 2023 Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence recognition for Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, and Purpose & Values. Based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party employee engagement technology and analytics company, Energage LLC, the Top Workplaces designation is derived from an anonymous survey that takes into account 15 culture drivers deemed critical to the success of any organization – including factors such as alignment, execution and employee connection.

This honor is a result of the firm's clear intention and hard work over the past several years to enrich its culture.

Top Workplaces celebrates organizations across the nation that "make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice." The technical process by which stand out organizations are identified involves a 24-point survey and includes the following criteria:

The Innovation award celebrates organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

The Compensation and Benefits award celebrates the organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards but also with the appreciation for their work.

The Purpose & Values award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

Christine Keller, Executive Principal and one of several members of the firm that has spearheaded the firm's strategic emphasis on culture said, "The firm's vision to help all people lead healthier and wealthier lives starts from within. That is why we not only offer strong benefits and compensation packages to all of our employees, but also encourage each of them to be creative and take intellectual risks in their day-to-day work. This, in turn, allows us to help our clients offer innovative solutions in the benefit, health and retirement space, making our vision of a healthier and wealthier world a reality."

"Leaning into our core values – accountability, communication, excellence, innovation, respect, and trust – we take great pride in earning this Top Workplace designation as we've been intentional over the past several years in building and maintaining an inclusive, authentic culture that delivers a meaningful, purpose-driven workplace," said Chair of Groom and Executive Committee member, Jon Breyfogle. "With candid feedback from our team, we will continue to make positive strides to empower our employees and drive innovative performance on behalf of our clients."

Groom employees are saying:

"I can't imagine working with nicer people in a more supportive environment."

"I get to do sophisticated, high-profile work for big clients, but in a small-firm atmosphere where I get to know my colleagues and have flexibility to work the way I want."

"I'm able to work with the best and the brightest professionals (across lawyers and staff). Everyone seems happy to be part of Groom and works toward a common purpose of upholding the highest standards."

About Groom Law Group, Chartered

Groom is an award-winning law firm that solves complicated legal issues for plan sponsors, health insurers, financial institutions, retirement services providers, and the public sector. Since our founding in the wake of ERISA's passage, Groom's rapid response to shifts in the employee benefits, retirement and healthcare policy paradigm has been our calling card. In a world that moves as swiftly as the evolution of benefits law, versatility and willingness to adapt have become core tenets of our practice at Groom. With nearly 100 attorneys, Groom's benefits, retirement services and health industry practices, along with our litigation and policy groups, are among the largest in the United States.

