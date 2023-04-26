Asian Hall of Fame Announces Nominees for Induction

Overcoming anti-equity rhetoric by accelerating public recognition of Asian contributions

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 Asian legacy platform Asian Hall of Fame will honor 30 Nominees for Induction 2023 at its Celebrate Asia Festival on May 13, 2023, held at Biltmore Los Angeles. The benefit provides vital support to diversity and neurodivergent fellows, and highlights Nominee Freddie Mercury with a tribute concert by California Music Hall of Fame inductee Queen Nation. On October 21, 15 Inductees will be memorialized at the 19th Induction Ceremony.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9107151-asian-hall-of-fame-nominees-2023/

"19 years ago, Asian Hall of Fame was established to celebrate Asian excellence. Today, escalating rhetoric accelerates our critical work to advance public recognition of Asian and First Nation contributions, empower women founders, transform trauma into triumph, and make career and college dreams come true. By elevating Asian stature and solidarity, we hope to turn the tide against bias and towards a more collaborative tomorrow," states Maki Hsieh, President & CEO.

Over 500 Asian, multiracial, and indigenous luminaries were presented by an international nominating body. Nominees include novelist Amy Tan, CEO of AMD Dr. Lisa Su, automotive titan Pin Ni, music producer TOKiMONSTA, visionary leaders Charlie and Ling Zhang, amongst others. California Attorney General Rob Bonta was nominated by Inductees Norm Mineta and Major General Tony Taguba. CEO of Wella Company Annie Young-Scrivner was nominated by Inductee Indra Nooyi. Doug Baldwin, CEO of Vtrk was nominated by Global Council Founder Seattle Seahawks. Nintendo is the first corporation nominated.

Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is honored as Goodwill Ambassador, non-Asian artists who inspire new audiences. He joins Ambassadors Krist Novoselic (Nirvana), Robby Krieger (The Doors), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), and Ed Roth (Annie Lenox).

Red carpet arrivals start at 4:00 p.m. and the dinner buffet is 5:30 p.m. followed by the 6:30 p.m. unveil and concert. Attire is cocktail dress and jacket is required. Valet is at 506 S. Grand Avenue and $25 with event validation.

Inductees and executives are available for interviews.

Dropbox of video and assets here

Media credentials may be requested here.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME: Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a vital partner in advancing Asian excellence and equity in the United States and globally. For more information, contact VP Rochelle Srigley at (626) 600-9418, www.asianhalloffame.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame