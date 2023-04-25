Waton Securities International Bolsters Its Business with Professional Certification as a Hong Kong Stock Investment Advisor from the Asset Management Association of China

SHENZHEN, China, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 6th, 2023, the Asset Management Association of China ("AMAC") announced that Waton Securities International has completed registration with AMAC and is now qualified to provide Hong Kong stock investment advisory services to mainland institutions, including mainland securities companies and fund managers of publicly offered securities investment funds.

According to the China Securities Regulatory Commission and AMAC's public information, only 79 institutions have passed the review as of the announcement date, including many leading Hong Kong financial securities firms and fund companies such as Da Cheng International Asset Management, China Asset Management, E Fund Management, and CIFM Asset Management.

Hong Kong institutions that have obtained the qualification to provide Hong Kong stock investment advisory services to mainland securities companies and fund management companies under the "Hong Kong Stock Connect" program are part of the trend of increasing integration of the two capital markets. With the gradual deepening of the interconnection mechanism between the mainland and Hong Kong stock markets, a large number of mainland securities and fund management institutions have issued asset management products that invest in Hong Kong stocks through the "Hong Kong Stock Connect" program. However, their familiarity with the Hong Kong stock market is still inferior to that of local investment advisory institutions in Hong Kong, and the demand for securities investment advisory services provided by Hong Kong institutions is increasing.

Waton Securities International's recent qualification as a Hong Kong stock investment advisor marks a significant milestone in its journey towards consolidating its professional capabilities and strengths in the industry. With this new development, the firm is now able to provide more comprehensive and highly professional Hong Kong stock investment advisory services to clients in need. This achievement also represents a crucial step in Waton Securities International's global business strategic layout, as it actively expands its global investment business and financial SaaS Broker Cloud business, all within the confines of legal and regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to building a diversified and international financial securities platform that is highly competitive and sustainable. By doing so, Waton Securities International is better positioned to offer investors more comprehensive, excellent, and stable asset management services, which will, in turn, help to further enhance customer value.

View original content:

SOURCE Waton