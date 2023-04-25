IF YOU, A CHILD IN YOUR CARE, OR ANOTHER LOVED ONE WERE HARMED BY ENDO OR A RELATED COMPANY, INCLUDING PAR OR AMS, OR THEIR PRODUCTS INCLUDING OPIOIDS, RANITIDINE, OR TRANSVAGINAL MESH, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY DEADLINES IN THE ENDO BANKRUPTCY.

The deadline to file a claim in the bankruptcy is July 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Eastern Time).

The deadline to object to Endo's sale is July 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (prevailing Eastern Time).

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

On August 16, 2022, Endo International plc and certain of its affiliates filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Certain Endo affiliates manufactured and/or sold, among other things, branded opioid medications (including but not limited to OPANA® (oxymorphone hydrochloride), OPANA® ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release), and PERCOCET® (oxycodone and acetaminophen tablets)), generic opioid medications, generic ranitidine medications, and transvaginal mesh. This notice is intended to inform you of your rights in this bankruptcy regarding the bar date and proof of claim process and Endo's proposed sale of substantially all of its assets.

WHAT IS A CLAIM?

A "claim" means a right to seek payment or other compensation. If you, a child in your care, or another loved one were harmed by Endo or a related company, including Par or American Medical Systems (AMS), or their products, including opioids, ranitidine, or transvaginal mesh, you may have a claim against one or more of these entities. To make a claim, you will need to submit a proof of claim in the bankruptcy case. You may file a claim on behalf of yourself, a child in your care (including a child exposed to opioids in the womb), or a deceased or disabled relative. Examples of claims that may be filed in the Endo bankruptcy include but are not limited to:

Opioid Claims : Claims for death, addiction or dependence, lost wages, loss of consortium, or neonatal abstinence syndrome (sometimes referred to as "NAS"), among others.





Ranitidine claims : Claims for cancer, including bladder, esophageal, pancreatic, stomach, and liver cancer, among others.





Transvaginal mesh claims: Claims for pelvic pain, infection, bleeding, among others.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BAR DATE AND PROOF OF CLAIM PROCESS?

The deadline to submit your proof of claim is called a bar date. The bar date, or the deadline to submit your proof of claim, is July 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (prevailing Eastern Time). If you do not submit a proof of claim by the deadline, you will lose any rights you may have had to seek payment or compensation. You must file a proof of claim form so that it is actually received by the bar date. A proof of claim form can be filed by you, a legal guardian, survivors, or relatives of people who have died or are disabled. You do not need an attorney to file a proof of claim for you.

For a more complete list of relevant companies and products manufactured and/or sold by Endo and its related companies, including full prescribing information and BOXED WARNINGS for OPANA® (oxymorphone hydrochloride), OPANA® ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride extended release), and PERCOCET® (oxycodone and acetaminophen tablets), and for more complete details about the bar date and instructions on how to file a confidential personal injury claim, visit EndoClaims.com or call 877.542.1878 (Toll-Free) or 929.284.1688 (International).

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SALE?

Endo intends to sell substantially all of its assets in an auction and sale process in the bankruptcy case and subject to approval by the bankruptcy court. Endo is seeking relief that the sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens, and encumbrances.

If you disagree with the proposed sale, you must object to the sale in writing, so that your objection is received on or before July 7, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (prevailing Eastern Time). Any party in interest who fails to properly file and serve its objection by the objection deadline may lose its claim against Endo's assets if the sale is approved. Objections not filed and served properly may not be considered by the bankruptcy court.

Complete details about the proposed sale, including any auction for Endo's assets, the date of the hearing to consider the sale, and instructions on how to file an objection, are available at EndoClaims.com or by calling 877.542.1878 (Toll-Free) or 929.284.1688 (International).

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS OR IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO OBTAIN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Call: 877.542.1878 (Toll-Free)

929.284.1688 (International) Write: Endo International plc Claims Processing Center

c/o Kroll Restructuring Administration LLC

Grand Central Station, PO Box 4850

New York, NY 10163-4850 Visit: EndoClaims.com Email: EndoInquiries@ra.kroll.com

