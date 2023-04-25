HAGEN GROUP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MIKHAIEL LOGISTICS OPENS NEW WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hagen Group, a global leader in pet product manufacturing and distribution is pleased to announce the opening of its newest distribution centre in the United States, at 6170 Howdy Wells Avenue, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located in the north of the city, the 200,000 square foot space features high efficiency LED lighting and HVLS fans and provides access to over 4,000 items. It is ideally located to provide integrated distribution services through innovative supply chain solutions for Hagen Group's customers in the western United States. This new location complements their eastern facility located in Mansfield, Massachusetts, which has been in operation since 2002.

The Vegas facility is a joint venture partnership with Mikhaiel Logistics and will be the third Hagen facility operated by them. The relationship with Hagen started in 2007 and continues to grow with the unveiling of this new state-of-the-art distribution centre.

"This great facility is the result of the collaboration between Hagen Group, Mikhaiel Logistics, Prologis, the State of Nevada and the staff of North Las Vegas", states Trevor Bowie, Hagen Group's Chief Operating Officer. "We are really excited about this new venture which will enhance our distribution capacity and enable us to service our clients more efficiently throughout the western United States".

In conjunction with the opening of its new facility, Mikhaiel Logistics has launched a campaign to recruit new employees to support its growing operations in the region. With a mission to provide integrated services and effective solutions to their clients, working in a spirit of partnership and always striving for excellence, Mikhaiel Logistics is an exceptional employer with values based on respect, excellence, and integrity.

"Having a presence in North Las Vegas and more specifically the United States, gives Mikhaiel Logistics the ability to fully service our customers throughout North America", states Rob Seymour, Vice President of Mikhaiel Logistics. "We truly believe that this move will push us further ahead in the Logistics and Transportation Industry".

About HAGEN GROUP

Caring for pets since 1955, the family company founded by Rolf C. Hagen, with offices and distribution centres in the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, and Asia, services customers on every continent worldwide and has grown to become the world's largest privately owned, multinational pet products manufacturer and distributor. Driven by a common bond of love and compassion for animals, Hagen is dedicated to creating practical and innovative products that enhance the health and welfare of pets worldwide. Led by market leading brands like Exo Terra, Fluval and Catit, the Hagen group company will continue to invest in product innovation, pinnacle nutrition and consumer experience.

About MIKHAIEL LOGISTICS

Since 2020, the mission of Mikhaiel Logistics has been to create value for their clients by delivering innovative tailored solutions to move products more efficiently and effectively with the best people, systems, and processes. Today, with three locations in Canada and one in the United States of America, they strive to exceed their customers' expectations. Mikhaiel Logistics employs 140+ people in North America.

