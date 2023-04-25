EpicQuest Education Announces 26% Increase in International Student Enrollment at Davis College

The Large Increase in Enrollment from Overseas Students Reflects EEIQ's Success in its Mission of Internationalization

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that its 70%-owned Davis College has experienced a 26% increase in the enrollment of international students for the first three quarters of the 2022 – 2023 academic year as compared to those of the 2021 – 2022 academic year. Each academic year comprises Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer quarters.

EEIQ Realizing Success with its International Growth Strategy

Diane Brunner, President of Davis College, commented, "Our strong year-over-year increase reflects the success of our mission to internationalize our student body. We believe that the wide range of our academic and skills training programming at Davis College is attuned to the global job market which is a big recruiting draw for international students. Further, our developing relationships with international colleges and universities offer multicultural experiences that will deepen our international curriculum. We will continue to provide a unique, cost-effective platform for both domestic and international students to optimize their career options for today's challenging job market."

For the first three quarters of the 2022 – 2023 academic year, 107 international students enrolled at Davis College as compared to 85 international students for the same period of the 2021 – 2022 academic year. In addition, for the 2022 – 2023 academic year, international students comprised 31% of Davis College's student body as compared to 28% for the 2021 – 2022 academic year.

EEIQ is committed to executing upon its strategic growth plan of internationalization. The Company believes that its expanded recruiting efforts will further internationalize its student body at its operated colleges and that its culture of learning and its focused career training programming will lead to a wide range of employment opportunities for its students.

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/ .

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company is a 70% owner of and operates Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional Campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to implement its international strategy as described. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Form 20-F and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

