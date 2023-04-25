Color Star's Virtual Music Band Will Be Launched Soon

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces today that it will soon be launching Color Band, a virtual music band created by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and infrared (IR) technology.

The band, which is being developed by the company's Dubai -based R&D team, incorporates advanced AI technology to allow communication with people. It also features new breakthroughs in characterization and dynamic movements based on IR technology. The Company has invited top global music producers and songwriters to write an album for Color Band to record and perform. Color Band was made available to the world on the company's app 'ColorWorld Metaverse' on 18 April 2023 .

