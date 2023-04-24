Ursa Major to Provide Upper Stage Rocket Engines for Astra's Rocket 4

Leading American Rocket Propulsion Company's Engines to Support Astra's Launch System 2, a Dedicated, Low-Cost Orbital Launch Service for Small Satellites Focused on Reliability and Scalability

DENVER, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's leading privately funded company that focuses solely on rocket propulsion, announced an agreement with Astra that will support next-generation communications, national security and defense, and Earth observation.

The Ursa Major-Astra partnership marks an important industry milestone in outsourcing rocket propulsion.

Under the agreement, Ursa Major will provide "Hadley" engines for the upper stage of Astra's Launch System 2 on its newly architected, higher-capacity Rocket 4 launch vehicle. Launch System 2 is designed for customers that need affordable, frequent, and reliable orbital launch, deploying spacecraft directly into operational orbits.

"The Ursa Major-Astra partnership marks an important industry milestone in outsourcing propulsion to unlock growth and innovation for launch providers and their customers," said Joe Laurienti, founder and CEO of Ursa Major. "We're excited to be a part of Astra's Launch System 2 and the company's next chapter of success."

Launch System 2's upper stage will use the vacuum variant of Hadley, an oxygen-rich staged combustion (ORSC) engine fueled by liquid kerosene. The vacuum variant of Hadley provides 6,500 pounds of thrust, compared to Hadley's sea-level configuration, which provides 5,000 pounds of thrust. To enable longer missions, Hadley features an ignition system capable of multiple restarts.

Reliable rocket propulsion is critical to maintaining the space supply chain and growing the space industry. Ursa Major focuses solely on propulsion to lower the cost and risks of the most expensive, time-consuming, and risky aspect of space launch. Ursa Major's flexible rocket engines can be used for various missions, from air launch to hypersonic flight and on-orbit missions.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is America's leading privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion engines to market for space launch and hypersonic applications. Ursa Major customers, ranging from "New Space" startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders and the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably, and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top space programs and universities. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado three years in a row. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com . For downloadable images and videos, visit https://www.ursamajor.com/media#downloadable-assets .

