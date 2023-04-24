Poppulo Announces Engage '23 Conference Featuring Communications Leaders from Global Organizations

Annual industry event designed to inspire creativity and provide workplace communicators with the strategies needed to achieve more.

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading employee and customer communications experience software company Poppulo has announced its annual Engage conference. Scheduled for June 15, the virtual event will share expert insights and best practices from the most innovative leaders at world-class organizations, including National Grid, Delta Air Lines, Cytiva, Ipsos Karian and Box, and more.

The virtual format makes the conference more accessible and creates a platform for idea exchange

Now in its fifth year, Engage provides its attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to explore the industry's trending topics and learn from top workplace communicators how they've incorporated the right tools and strategies to drive greater communication outcomes internally and externally.

Keynote speakers include David Levin, CEO of Poppulo and Ghassan Karian, CEO of Ipsos Karian and Box, an employee engagement agency that works with C-suite and senior leaders to help shape organizational change and strategically drive business forward.

"Engage is one of the top industry events of the year, attracting more than 6,000 registrants annually," said Mairead Maher, Chief Marketing Officer and GM EMEA, Poppulo. "The virtual format not only makes the conference more accessible to professionals around the globe but creates a unique platform for idea exchange and collaboration."

Engage is designed for workplace communicators, human resource professionals, IT leaders, and digital signage experts. The event mirrors Poppulo's belief that when people, spaces, and communications are no longer disconnected, you can move forward quickly, driving employee engagement and productivity.

Session topics include:

How Personalization & Analytics Drive Impact

What AI Means for IC Teams

Making Communications a Strategic Function for Your Executive Team

How Communications are Driving Operational Improvement and Customer Experiences

How Data Led Cytiva to Revise their Communications Approach

The Secrets of Great Communications Designs

A Day-in-the-Life of a World-Class Employee Comms Campaign

Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register, please click here . Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and Twitter for event updates, sneak peeks, and more.

About Poppulo:

Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo's 6,000+ customer base is representative of the world's most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.poppulo.com . Follow Poppulo on LinkedIn and on Twitter .

