Patriot Glass Showcases Bullet-Resistant Window Film for School Safety

On Monday, Texas lawmakers are set to consider increased school security legislation.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the Texas House taking up its omnibus school safety bills on Monday, Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems demonstrated their cutting-edge bullet-resistant window film at the ALERRT facility in San Marcos on Friday, April 21. School administrators from across Central Texas were given a live demonstration of the technology, which can provide an extra layer of defense in the unthinkable event of a school shooting.

Results of C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass bullet-resistant window film product on Friday, April 21, 2023. (PRNewswire)

C-Bond Systems' Patriot Glass is designed to reinforce windows using a proprietary technology that makes the glass resistant to gunfire, explosive blasts, and other forms of ballistic threats. The live demonstration showcased the patented solution, used between the glass and each layer of window film, which identifies microscopic flaws in the glass and "heals" them.

"The safety and security of our children and staff is a top priority for all schools," said Scott Silverman, CEO of C-Bond Systems. "We're ready to work hand-in-hand with school officials to ensure they have the best security products on the market. The one-way capability of our patented product stops an attacker's bullets from the outside, while allowing a school security officer to shoot out at the attacker from inside. We believe C-Bond is the only ballistic film on the market that can offer that."

The Texas House is scheduled to hear House Bill 3 and House Bill 13 Monday, two of the biggest comprehensive school security bills this session.

Footage of the demonstration can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1d48g7kRJFrnxfMWZ6qfZ0_8CXFMZdMN0/view?usp=sharing

For more information on Patriot Glass by C-Bond Systems and their bullet-resistant window film, please visit their website at https://cbondsystems.com/patriot-glass-solutions/ .

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating.

