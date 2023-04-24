Kia's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match Program Raises $3.779 Million for Non-Profits Nationwide

Program Supports Causes that Include Treating Childhood Illness, Helping end Hunger and Homelessness, Disaster Relief for Impacted Communities, and Aid for Military Families

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the automaker's "Accelerate the Good" Dealer Match program raised $3.779 million for non-profits nationwide. Kia and its dealers selected charities across the U.S., including organizations that help treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases, help end childhood hunger, provide shelter for youth facing homelessness, provide disaster relief for recovering communities, and offer support for military families.

"Helping those in need is a core tenant of the Kia brand and we are proud to partner with our retailers to make a positive impact on communities across the U.S.," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Donations will be provided to the following organizations:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®

American Red Cross

Covenant House

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry Campaign

Operation Homefront

The Petfinder Foundation

In addition to the national donations, Kia will support several local charities across the U.S. The latest donations are a further extension of Kia's "Accelerate the Good" charitable initiative, which has provided more than $22 million to those in need since 2019. In addition to the dealer match donations, Kia has made donations to establish scholarships for students in need looking to pursue their dreams of higher education; provided PPE to medical facilities nationwide during the pandemic; and partnered with animal welfare organizations including those that help rescue and preserve the endangered sea turtle population.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

