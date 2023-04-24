Companies launch Gogoro Smartscooters® and Battery-Swapping pilot in Metro Manila, announce public availability by Q4 2023

MANILA, Philippines, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Filipino digital solutions platform Globe Group's 917Ventures, top Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corporation, and Gogoro Inc., (Nasdaq: GGR), a global technology leader in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, today launched Gogoro Smartscooters® and battery-swapping in the Philippines. In ceremonies at Globe's headquarters, the three companies also announced Gogoro's public availability in Metro Manila by Q4 2023.

GLOBE GROUP'S 917VENTURES, AYALA CORP AND GOGORO INTRODUCE NEW ERA OF SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT IN THE PHILIPPINES

"We in the Globe Group are very proud to bring Gogoro Smartscooters® and battery-swapping to the Philippines, a transport ecosystem that marries mobility innovation and sustainability," said Ernest Cu, Globe Group President and CEO. "This year, Filipinos will have access to these electric two wheel vehicles and Gogoro's convenient and cost-efficient battery-swapping technology, another first in the Philippines."

The Gogoro launch marks the climate tech debut of the Globe Group as it continues to deliver innovations that address Filipinos' daily pain points. Together, the companies are introducing a new era in sustainable transportation that brings together smart, convenient and accessible two-wheel electric vehicles to customers.

It also marks the Philippine entry of Gogoro, a company that has transformed two-wheel mobility in Taiwan and fostered a new smart mobility industry with a network of eco-friendly businesses and end-users. In addition to Taiwan and the Philippines, Gogoro is also operating in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Korea and Israel.

As a better transportation alternative, Gogoro aims to address commuter woes on expensive gas prices while helping curb carbon emissions that are in line with partners' shared commitment to sustainability, and the Philippine government's sustainable development agenda.

"Our partnership with the Globe Group and Ayala Corporation in the Philippines is a major milestone in our mission to transform urban transportation and provide an accessible path for riders to adopt sustainable urban mobility and play a key role in battling climate change and making the world better for all," said Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro. "We look forward to working together to deliver a sustainable transport system that will improve air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and provide a superior riding experience for consumers in the Philippines."

Luke said the company is excited to bring the Gogoro ecosystem to the Philippines and is committed to replicating its success in Taiwan, where Gogoro has 540,000 riders and has deployed more than 1 million smart batteries at 12,000 battery-swapping stations. Gogoro riders have swapped more than 450 million total swaps; 400,000 per day; and, Gogoro has saved more than 627,000 tons of CO2 since launching.

"The Gogoro ecosystem is very convenient as its swap-and-go technology allows riders to swap out depleted batteries for charged ones in just seconds and go on their way. With the current traffic situation in the metro, these Smartscooters® will serve as an eco-friendly alternative to ease congestion while at the same time reducing carbon emissions," said Bernie Llamzon, Globe Capital Venture Holdings Inc. Director.

Cu thanked the Philippine government's support for the shift to EVs as he cited the importance of enabling policy for electric vehicles to succeed in the country.

"The shift to EVs, particularly deploying Gogoro's battery-swapping system, will go a long way with sustained government support that will allow private sector initiatives to prosper. Sustainable transportation projects are, after all, aligned with the government's long-term agenda to promote environment-friendly transport options and foster digitalization as mobility needs of Filipino individuals and businesses rise," said Cu.

About Ayala Corporation

Ayala Corporation is one of the largest and oldest conglomerates in the Philippines. For 189 years, Ayala has aligned itself with the development needs of the country, resulting in a meaningful presence in real estate, banking, digital solutions, and power. It likewise has a growing presence in healthcare and logistics as well as investments in industrial technologies, water, education, and technology ventures. Ayala manages its corporate social responsibility initiatives through Ayala Foundation. For more information, visit https://ayala.com/press-room

About Globe

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/newsroom.html

About 917Ventures

917Ventures is the Philippines' largest corporate venture builder that ideates, launches, accelerates, and scales new businesses that uplift the lives of Filipinos. Delivering indelible value to the Philippines and beyond, 917Ventures leverages the rich asset base of the Globe Group and Ayala Corporation. 917Ventures' portfolio companies include some of the country's distinguished tech solutions, including double unicorn GCash and telehealth provider KonsultaMD. To know more about 917Ventures, visit https://917ventures.com.

About Gogoro

Founded in 2011 to rethink urban energy and inspire the world to move through cities in smarter and more sustainable ways, Gogoro leverages the power of innovation to change the way urban energy is distributed and consumed. Recognized and awarded by Frost & Sullivan as the "2023 Global Company of the Year for battery swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles", Gogoro's battery swapping and vehicle platforms offer a smart, proven, and sustainable long-term ecosystem for delivering a new approach to urban mobility. Gogoro has quickly become an innovation leader in vehicle design and electric propulsion, smart battery design, battery swapping, and advanced cloud services that utilize artificial intelligence to manage battery availability and safety. The challenge is massive, but the opportunity to disrupt the status quo, establish new standards, and achieve new levels of sustainable transportation growth in densely populated cities is even greater. For more information, visit https://www.gogoro.com/news and follow Gogoro on Twitter: @wearegogoro.

