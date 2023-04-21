Facemoji Keyboard Unveils Facemoji AI - Enabling Users to Better Express Themselves with AI-Assisted Messages

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced today the launch of Facemoji AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that offers new ways to customize English messages. The keyboard now includes six key messaging features: Change My Tone, Smart Reply, Grammar Check, Caption Wizard, Hashtag Generator, and Smart Compose – providing users with an easier and more engaging way to communicate and express themselves.

"For a long time, Facemoji has helped users express themselves with our range of emoji, but with this update, Facemoji is now able to assist people in actually writing more intricate messages as well," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "Facemoji AI enables users who may struggle with expressing themselves to put their feelings into words and navigate potentially challenging conversations – whether it be romantic messages, friendly banter or professional communications. We're thrilled to offer this new AI feature and are eager to expand our Facemoji AI topic portfolio to assist all users with their messaging and communication needs."

To help users more easily express themselves, the Change My Tone feature generates messages tailored to the user's selected tone, and the Smart Reply feature recommends quick responses based on the messages users receive. Grammar Check scans messages for grammatical errors, spelling mistakes and other language issues, ensuring that messages are polished and professional every time. For emails, the Smart Compose feature uses AI to craft thoughtful and complete messages based on a few keywords.

Available on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the Caption Wizard and Hashtag Generator features enable users to create more meaningful social media posts by suggesting creative captions and proposing trending hashtags, based upon the user's social content.

The initial version of Facemoji AI supports all English keyboard users, and each Facemoji user can use the feature up to ten times per day by simply clicking the robot icon on the Facemoji Keyboard toolbar. Facemoji is currently developing an enhanced version of the feature to support more messaging needs as well as more of its 120+ languages.

Appealing to tech-savvy individuals looking for unique ways to express themselves, Facemoji Keyboard has over 500 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS. Learn more at https://www.facemojikeyboard.com/.

