Pier Augé Celebrates Successful Brand Ceremony in China, Emphasizes Importance of Partnerships for Future Growth

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned French skincare brand, Pier Augé, held its first brand ceremony in China. Diane de COMTE, Chairman of Pier Augé, and Charles Dupont, CEO of the brand, travelled from Paris, France to Changsha to present the 62-year story of Pier Augé from 1961 to 2023.

Charles Dupont, the CEO of Pier Augé, Introducing The Brand At The Ceremony (PRNewswire)

The brand ceremony was held in Changsha as it is a representative city of the new tier 1 and tier 2 cities in China, which are on the rise and constitute an important consumer market in China. Different from Tier 1 cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, which have an urban population of only 80 million, the new Tier 1 cities and Tier 2 cities have an urban population of over 500 million, and are closer to the largest urban population in China. Also, as a new Internet Poplour city with a large number of emerging consumer groups who are looking for fashion, health, leisure and quality, this city shows the brand with a better representation of the life of the largest urban population in China.

Founded in 1961 in Monaco by senior pharmacist Pierre Jules Augé, Pier Augé is a brand that represents a story of "Born for love" and the event was held to capture and celebrate this sentiment. By using a combination of VCR and drama scenes to illustrate Pier Augé's story, the brand beautifully portrayed its origin as a gift of love from a senior pharmacist to his wife with sensitive skin, to its growth in becoming an influence on many generations of French women.

The brand ceremony was divided into four chapters, each highlighting a specific era in French history and the brand's corresponding products. Through the 62-year history of the brand, the audience was vividly shown the classics products, hero products and new products of the brand. The first chapter showcased the brand's founding couple's encounter and love through a Waltz Masquerade Ball. The second chapter, set in the French 1960s and 1970s, presented five versions of the Ental cream, the sensitive skin pioneer. The third chapter featured the Snow Melt Mask, a customized SPA skincare product popular in France in the 1980s and 1990s. The fourth chapter, which was set from 2000 to 2020, highlighted the brand's implementation of inheritance, innovation and science in French skincare.

In opening their latest chapter, the CEO of Pier Augé, Charles Dupont announced the brand's global plan for the next three years. Since partnering with S'Young International, Pier Augé has achieved significant success in the Chinese market. The partnership with S'Young International enabled Pier Augé to capture key growth points based on its brand heritage, helping the brand identify its customer groups and create hero products. S'Young's market know-how provided all-around support for Pier Augé to drive the brand's popularity among Chinese customers. Now, the brand's flagship product, Douce Aura, secured the first spot on the add-to-cart list of Tmall Global imported applied mask cream.

The success of this Brand Ceremony also marked a new milestone for Pier Augé as it continues to expand its global impact and ensuring its future growth.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S'Young International