PartnerHero makes an investment in Jiffy, an early stage CX software product

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer operations outsourcing leader PartnerHero ( www.partnerhero.com ), announced today that it is investing $50,000 in a customer experience-focused startup, Jiffy ( https://www.learnwithjiffy.com/ ). The investment is part of the CX Innovators Fund, an investment vehicle launched by PartnerHero in 2022 to support founders coming from backgrounds in customer experience who are working on products designed to improve the CX landscape.

In addition to the $50,000 in funding, invested using a SAFE note, Jiffy will receive mentorship from a group of CX experts from PartnerHero and other companies.

"We created the PartnerHero CX Innovators Fund because we saw a gap in the startup funding landscape," said Mercer Smith, VP of Insights & Community at PartnerHero. "Traditional equity investors tend to back engineers, designers, and business school grads, but we think a career in customer experience is just about the best preparation someone can get for being a founder. We were rewarded with applications from some extremely innovative companies, including our winner Jiffy."

The company selected for the inaugural CX Innovators Fund will also be able to receive valuable feedback on their products from PartnerHero's more than 2,000 customer experience associates.

"The CX Innovators Fund is truly one of the only funds that is specifically tailored to the world of CX and support," said Ben Wright, cofounder of Jiffy. "I have admired the PartnerHero team for many reasons, and that made the decision to apply that much easier. We're seeing decent early traction with Jiffy, and have validated the product with over 50 CS leaders. This money will help get the MVP into our early customers' hands, as well as additional marketing support."

PartnerHero intends to repeat the CX Innovators Fund in 2023. Details will be made available later this year.

About Jiffy

Jiffy is an automated knowledge base that helps CX teams save time and streamline operations by making knowledge management part of the team's day-to-day workflow.

About PartnerHero

PartnerHero is a provider of premium customer operations outsourcing, including customer support, trust & safety, content moderation, QA, tooling implementation, and CX strategy. The company has offices in the United States, Honduras, Romania, and the Philippines, and remote employees in dozens of additional countries.

