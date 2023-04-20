MJV Innovation to Sponsor Informatica World 2023

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation , a leading global consultancy on digital transformation, data analytics and business transformation, is sponsoring the annual Informatica World conference. One of the world's largest gatherings of IT leaders, the summit will take place on May 8-11, 2023 in Las Vegas at The Venetian Resort.

"Informatica and MJV have had a successful relationship for many years," said MJV CEO Mauricio Vianna. "We are excited to once again be a part of this event as one of Informatica's Platinum Partners."

In January, MJV Innovation was the recipient of Informatica's Channel Partner of the Year 2022 Award for the LATAM region.

Informatica World attendees can visit MJV's exhibition at booth B9 on the convention floor, steps from the conference social lounge. MJV's team will be on hand at the exhibition booth sharing insights on the most important challenges in data: modernization, governance, quality, integration and MDM, as well as the power of design thinking for creating innovative solutions.

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at https://www.mjvinnovation.com

