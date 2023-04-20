MaxO2 ME+p Oxygen & Pressure Monitor Receives FDA Clearance, Now Available in U.S. Market

SALT LAKE CITY, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxtec, a global leading manufacturer of respiratory care products, is excited to announce the launch of its newest device, the MaxO 2 ME+p. This device is an oxygen monitor with integrated pressure monitoring intended for continuous monitoring of the concentration of oxygen and pressure being delivered to patients ranging from newborns to adults. This device will help provide clinicians with the critical data they need to aid the delivery of effective care to patients.

The MaxO 2 ME+p is a state-of-the-art device that helps healthcare providers monitor the oxygen concentration and pressure being delivered to patients. In a NICU setting, it can serve as a useful tool to integrate into a bubble CPAP therapy setup. By providing real-time, accurate data on oxygen concentration and pressure, the MaxO 2 ME+p helps healthcare providers ensure that their patients are receiving the correct therapy.

"We are thrilled to introduce the MaxO 2 ME+p to the market," said Kathy Ouellette, President and CEO of Perma Pure Group (consisting of Maxtec and Perma Pure). "This device is the result of our ongoing commitment to developing innovative medical devices that make a real difference in the lives of patients and healthcare providers. We believe that the MaxO 2 ME+p is a game-changer in the field, and we are excited to see the impact it will have on patient care."

Maxtec is dedicated to providing clinicians with the tools they need to deliver effective care to their patients. The MaxO 2 ME+p is the latest example of this commitment, and Maxtec is proud to bring this product to market as they continue to pursue a mission of helping the world to Breathe Easier and Be Healthier.

Maxtec is a leading respiratory medical device manufacturer that specializes in developing innovative solutions for patients and clinicians. With a focus on equipping clinicians with useful tools to help improve patient outcomes, Maxtec is committed to developing medical devices that are safe, effective, and easy to use. For more information, visit maxtec.com.

