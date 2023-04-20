LawCall
Manulife releases updated statistical information package template reflecting adoption of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9

Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

C$ unless otherwise stated                                         TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife has released an updated template for its statistical information package (SIP), which will be used in connection with the reporting of Manulife's first quarter of 2023 financial results on May 10, 2023. The SIP has been updated primarily to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 "insurance contracts" and IFRS 9 "financial instruments" effective January 1, 2023. An accompanying summary of changes to the SIP has also been made available to further assist users in understanding the updated presentation.

Manulife Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)
The SIP template and accompanying summary of changes are available in the IFRS 17 section of Manulife's investor relations website: manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-releases-updated-statistical-information-package-template-reflecting-adoption-of-ifrs-17-and-ifrs-9-301802474.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.