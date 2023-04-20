CALVIN HARRIS & KYGO TO HEADLINE THIRD ANNUAL PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL HAMPTONS PRESENTED BY CELSIUS ESSENTIAL ENERGY

The Luxury Tropical Lifestyle Experience returns to Westhampton this summer with Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, Chantel Jeffries and more, with exclusive sips by Tequila Don Julio

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 AM EST at www.palmtreemusicfestival.com

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nonstop tour of international installments and the brand's inaugural slope-side event in Aspen, Palm Tree Music Festival is returning to its roots. This June, Palm Tree Crew is bringing the tropical lifestyle back to where it all began for its third annual festival experience in Westhampton, NY presented by CELSIUS ESSENTIAL ENERGY. Curated by Kygo and his Manager Myles Shear, the most sought-after destination of the season will be fully reimagined to fuse together an unmatched feeling of summer in paradise with majestic beach vibes, exclusive sips from returning partner Tequila Don Julio and unparalleled performances from global music icons.

On Saturday, June 24, Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons will bring fans from around the globe together for one night to share their love of carefree never-ending summer nights and world-class musical talent. The festival will be headlined by Calvin Harris and Kygo and will feature additional performances by Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, Chantel Jeffries and more.

"Returning to the Hamptons always feels like a bit of a homecoming for Palm Tree Crew," explains Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder Kygo. "To see how the festival has evolved and grown over the last three years has been exciting. We can't wait to unveil what's on the horizon for the Palm Tree Music Festival community this summer."

"The Hamptons have always held a special place in Palm Tree Crew's hearts. We are grateful to be able to bring Palm Tree Music Festival back for a third year and to share with our global crew a new, completely revamped experience," says Palm tree Crew Co-Founder Myles Shear. "We want to continue to raise the bar on what guests can expect at one of our life-changing events in a way that only Palm Tree Crew can bring to life."

Founded in 2016 by Kygo and Shear, Palm Tree Crew first came to life when the pair began gifting palm tree necklaces to their inner circle as a symbol of community. Today, Palm Tree Crew is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all within one unified ecosystem that embodies the care-free vibe of an endless summer.

Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons

Performers: Calvin Harris, Kygo, Loud Luxury, Sam Feldt, Chantel Jeffries

Location: Westhampton, New York (Official location to be named at a later date)

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

The CELSIUS Essential Vibe Tour is bringing Oasis Vibes to the Hamptons this summer as the exclusive energy drink partner of Palm Tree Music Festival. Stay cool and escape to this refreshing desert oasis where CELSIUS will be serving up Essential Energy beachside to keep you and your crew fueled and the good vibes rocking all weekend long!

Tequila Don Julio also joins Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons as the exclusive spirits sponsor to serve up signature craft cocktails and a luxury drinks experience. With frozen cocktails available throughout the festival and one-of-a-kind bottle service for VIP ticket holders, attendees can toast to an incredible weekend with delicious premium tequila.

Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons is produced by Palm Tree Crew and Uncommon Entertainment with additional support from The Cantina Brought to You by Diageo, Aviator Nation, Whispering Angel and Blade.

Synonymous with a glamorous lifestyle and encapsulating the romance of the French Riviera, the Hampton's favorite Rosé Whispering Angel has partnered with Palm Tree Music Festival to transport guests of Palm Tree Music Festival Hamptons to the South of France.

Official Palm Tree Music Festival merchandise will be available for purchase on-site, as well as limited items from Palm Tree Crew apparel. Palm Tree Crew has also teamed up with California lifestyle brand Aviator Nation to create exclusive merchandise for this festival. Official Palm Tree Music Festival merchandise was available for purchase on-site.

General on sale begins Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 AM EST with tickets starting at $299 for General Admission. VIP Packages and Table/Bottle Service will be available as well.

For more information on all ticketing, please visit https://www.palmtreemusicfestival.com/ .

About Palm Tree Crew:

Palm Tree Crew, originally founded by Kygo (Kyrre Gorvell Dahll) and his manager Myles Shear, is a diversified holding company that owns and operates a consumer brand, a global live events business and a multi-product investment platform, all under one unified ecosystem. Palm Tree Crew harnesses the power of business builders, investors, strategic advisors and celebrities who know how to build global brands.

For more information, please visit https://palmtreecrew.com/

About Uncommon Entertainment:

Uncommon Entertainment is a full-service event production company positioned at the intersection between producing high profile cultural moments and generating revenue via hospitality & sponsorship sales. Specializing in curated experiences, event sponsorships, experiential nightlife programs, and marketing initiatives, Uncommon Entertainment comes with over a decade of experience in the fields of focus. Through managing front of house and ticketing operations, running high-end hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premier exclusive events around the globe, Uncommon Entertainment elevates major moments through our unique approach and 'partners first' mentality.

For more information, visit https://www.uncommonent.com/

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.:

CELSIUS Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

For More Information: https://www.celsius.com

