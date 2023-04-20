Asembia's AXS23 Summit: The Epicenter of the Expanding Pharmacy Market

Top Executives from Throughout the Industry to Converge on Las Vegas April 30 – May 4, 2023

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asembia's upcoming annual Specialty Pharmacy Summit is scheduled for April 30 – May 4 in Las Vegas. Headlined as "AXS23" (Access the Market 2023), it is one of the most significant events of the year for doing business in the specialty pharmaceutical industry. This four-day meeting has grown to include nearly 8,000 senior executives and related professionals representing over 1,200 companies from throughout the pharmaceutical and related pharmacy service industry.

The conference provides participating attendees with an opportunity to conduct business and access the most current industry information; all while forging strong relationships within the pharmacy market. Held at Wynn & Encore Las Vegas, the Summit is comprised of a robust agenda that includes multiple networking receptions, powerful one-on-one business development opportunities, daily exhibit hours, continuing education sessions and insightful business seminars all designed to offer solutions that address challenges and optimize growth opportunities within the market.

Each year, Asembia's Summit is at the epicenter of the pharmacy market. "From Abbvie to Zydus, and nearly everyone in between, we are thrilled to welcome the full spectrum of industry stakeholders to Las Vegas for our 2023 conference," stated Robert Irene, President of Asembia. "The conference continues to attract leading organizations who share a common goal through their services and products offered; providing the best care and treatments possible to millions of patients throughout the United States & beyond," Irene continued.

To learn more and join industry peers representing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, health systems, consultants, technology & digital health companies, payers, pharmacy benefit managers, service providers and other organizations at the conference visit www.asembiasummit.com.

About Asembia

Asembia is a leading provider of business solutions for specialty pharmaceuticals. The company collaborates with thousands of member pharmacies, manufacturer partners, prescribers, and other industry stakeholders to deliver solutions for the specialty pharmaceutical channel. Through shared business programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to positively impacting the patient journey. Asembia is also the host of the industry's foremost annual meeting of specialty pharmacy stakeholders. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.

