Youturn Health Announces New Additions to Advisory Board to Help Drive Strategic Growth

COPPELL, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youturn Health announced four new additions to its Advisory Board to help bolster strategic growth. Formed in December 2021, Youturn Health's Advisory Board is a group of healthcare and business leaders brought together to advise on strategic direction and provide thought leadership for the organization. The new Advisory Board Members are:

Youturn Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Heritage CARES) (PRNewswire)

"These new additions to our board will help us continue towards our goal of helping as many people as possible."

Jenny Burke , J.D. M.S., VP, Impairment Practice, National Safety Council

Todd Storch , Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Taylor's Gift

Rupert McCormac IV, MD, Founder and CEO, Crossroads Treatment Centers

Kyle Zimmer , Director of Health & Safety and Members Assistance Program Director, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478

"We are thrilled to have such phenomenal minds in healthcare and business join our already amazing lineup of advisors," said Hamilton Baiden, CEO of Youturn Health. The newcomers join existing Youturn Health Advisory Board members:

Cal Beyer , Vice President, Workforce Risk & Worker Wellbeing, Holmes Murphy & Associates

Todd Cato , President, Narus Health

Carolyn Delaney , Founder, Journey Magazine

Dr. Lauren Demosthenes , Senior Medical Director, Babyscripts

Manny Menendez , Principal Partner, MJ Advisor Group, LLC

Jon Ponder , Founder and CEO, Hope for Prisoners

Sean Walsh , The Meadows Treatment Centers

Youturn Health is a virtual solution that bridges the gap between inaction and seeking treatment for individuals and their family members struggling with stress management, substance use, or mental health before they reach a crisis point. The program includes a virtual library of over 400 educational videos, peer support from certified peer coaches, and support for family and loved ones.

"We have grown significantly over the past 18 months," said Baiden. "We have forged valuable partnerships with employers, payors, organizations supporting first responders, correctional facilities, unions, and treatment centers, and these new additions to our board will help us continue towards our goal of helping as many people as possible."

About Youturn Health

Youturn Health is a virtual support program designed to help individuals and their family members struggling with stress, substance misuse, addiction, suicidal ideation, and grief utilizing evidence-based strategies. The core components of the comprehensive program include on-demand access to an online learning library, NAADAC-credentialed peer coaching, and care management where participants can quickly get support from trained healthcare professionals. Learn more at YouturnHealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Youturn Health