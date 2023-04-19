Intangic MGA continues growth with the appointment of Debbie Durkan as Commercial Director

Newly-launched cyber underwriter Intangic MGA confirms appointment of ex-Marsh Commercial Chief Client Officer Debbie Durkan as Commercial Director, responsible for growth, business development, and distribution.

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intangic MGA, a data science-driven, London-based cyber Managing General Agent (MGA), has announced the appointment of Debbie Durkan as Commercial Director to drive growth and distribution.

Since Intangic MGA's launch in March 2023, Debbie has been developing Intangic's growth and distribution strategy. Based in London, she has been focused on developing relationships with the MGA's target client base, large PLCs, brokers, and captive managers.

Debbie has more than 25 years' experience in the insurance market and has held various senior roles in insurance broking firms. She joins from Marsh, where she served most recently as Chief Client Officer for the UK Commercial group and was previously Global Head of Business Development at Bowring Marsh. Prior to Marsh, Debbie was a Senior Partner with JLT Group. Debbie also held growth leadership roles at Gallagher.

"I am delighted with the response from key broker and client partners since Intangic MGA launched 4 weeks ago," said Debbie. "We talk a great deal in the market about the need for innovation, and it is clear from our discussions with clients that they are embracing new ways for dealing with cyber risk.

"It is great to be working for a firm that is driving innovation forward from the perspective of a client. Intangic's alternative approach to technology risk is exactly what major organsiations need right now. The combination of data science, and risk management, with stellar backing and knowledge of cyber risk behind the organisation was what appealed to me about this role."

In March 2023, Intangic MGA launched its cyber parametric policy, CyFi™, which offers large public corporates fast recovery from the material impact of cyber breaches. Using a parametric trigger and active monitoring of risk activity, Intangic MGA's product provides clear protection and avoids payout surprises. CyFi™ was developed to strengthen rather than replace existing cyber indemnity policies.

"The progress Intangic MGA has made since we launched has surpassed our expectations," said Ryan Dodd, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I am thrilled someone of Debbie's calibre is a part of the team, spearheading our growth strategy as we kick into high gear. Debbie has been an incredible asset to Intangic MGA bringing with her the knowledge and experience from working with the very companies the product is designed for. I look forward to working with Debbie as we continue on our growth trajectory, including plans to launch in the US soon."

About Intangic MGA: Intangic MGA is a data science-driven London-based cyber underwriter, offering innovative new insurance capacity for large public corporations. Intangic MGA Ltd is an affiliated company between Intangic and Acies Management Holdings Limited (Acies MGU) which is authorised and regulated by the FCA (FRN number 830581).

Intangic MGA's cyber insurance policy, CyFi™, provides cover to publicly listed corporations. Our A+ rated capacity (A.M. Best), is backed by AXA XL via AXA XL Insurance Company UK Ltd (AXICL). For more information, please visit www.intangicmga.com.

