DTEN D7X Certified for Microsoft Teams

DTEN D7X Now Certified for Microsoft Teams, Delivering Exceptional Video Meetings and Whiteboarding for Teams Users

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTEN, a leading provider of video conferencing solutions, today announced that their DTEN D7X video conferencing & collaboration solution is now certified for Microsoft Teams. DTEN, in collaboration with Microsoft, is creating an easy to use out of the box Teams Rooms on Android collaboration solution.

DTEN's portfolio of video collaboration solutions, which feature built-in cameras, microphones and speakers, provide a seamless collaboration experience for hybrid teams for employees working from anywhere. The D7X touch capability makes the table console optional and enables collaboration with Microsoft Whiteboard. With the certification, the DTEN D7X now is a Teams Rooms on Android solution, enabling Teams customers to take advantage of DTEN's flagship products and Microsoft Teams' collaboration platform and features used by millions of people worldwide.

"DTEN is proud to have earned Microsoft's certification for our video collaboration solution for Rooms," said Wei Liu, CEO of DTEN. "Microsoft certification is simply further proof of the overall quality of our products. We know customers need flexibility as they plan for hybrid work or learning. Working with the Microsoft Teams group has been exceptional, and we look forward to co-driving innovative Teams Room use cases. We're excited to bring our all-in-one experience to the Teams ecosystem."

The certification process involved rigorous testing of DTEN's collaboration solutions to ensure they meet Microsoft's strict standards for performance, security and compatibility. With this certification, DTEN customers can have confidence that their devices will work seamlessly with Teams, providing a reliable and secure communication and collaboration experience.

"We're pleased to have DTEN join the ecosystem of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. "DTEN's collaboration displays combine Microsoft Teams with touch and inking through the Microsoft Whiteboard, and we'll continue to work with DTEN to bring these rich hybrid collaboration experiences to our customers."

Other DTEN devices in the D7X Series are also in the process of Teams certification. Having all DTEN devices Microsoft certified, including a personal desktop collaboration solution is one of the company's top priorities.

The D7X for Teams is available for purchase today through authorized resellers and distributors. Find out more at https://www.dten.com.

About DTEN

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

