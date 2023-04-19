Color Star's Partner Team Villarreal CF Bests Real Madrid CF Once Again As The Yellow Submarine Maintains Its Impressive Win Record

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, announces that on April 8th, the Company's La Liga partner club, Villarreal Club de Fútbol, S.A.D., ("Villarreal"), defeated league opponents Real Madrid CF in the 28th round of the 2022-2023 La Liga season, once again demonstrating the team's strength on the field and inspiring fans to hope for the team to ultimately win the league championship.

It is reported that back in the 16th round of the current La Liga season, Villarreal had already won 2-1 against Real Madrid at home. In this game, the team once again proved its strength by defeating Real Madrid, which was exhilarating for the fans. Although the team is currently ranked sixth in the league, their continuous good performance has given fans hope and taken a big step towards challenging for the league title. As a partner of the team, Color Star is very happy for the team and hopes it can continue to maintain excellent results in the upcoming games.

It is worth mentioning that since last year, after signing an important cooperation agreement relationship with Villarreal, Color Star has witnessed the team's strength and cohesion bit by bit. This has brought unlimited surprises to Color Star, not only enhancing the company's global visibility but also allowing it to further expand in the sports field, with the team becoming a representative symbol of this sector. As a technology-based cultural and media company, Color Star actively carries out various activities and competitions through cooperation with world-class teams like Villarreal. Previously, Color Star was the exclusive title sponsor of the 2022 European Winter Tour, which received a huge response. In the future, Color Star plans to also fully utilize its software, ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World"), to develop corresponding digital scenes, digital competitions, online courses, and other related content to attract more fans and members to experience digital sports content anytime, anywhere and wherever.

Color Star's CEO, Louis, stated, "First of all, on behalf of Color Star Technology, I want to congratulate our partner team on their victory. From the beginning of our cooperation last year to our continued cooperation this year, both sides are very happy and have great chemistry. Through Villarreal's games and victories, more people have come to know and understand Color Star, enhancing our visibility and bringing more business cooperation opportunities. In the next step, we plan to branch outside of football and also partner with well-known sports organizations and famous athletes in other sports fields to help promote sports and cultural communication in our business.

About Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ADD) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color Metaverse Pte. Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com and www.colorstar.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where ADD conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.