TECHNIMARK RATED A SUSTAINABILITY LEADER BY ECOVADIS

ASHEBORO, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technimark, a global manufacturing provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has been awarded a Silver medal from EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability performance. The rating places Technimark among the top 9% of assessed companies across all industries worldwide.

"Technimark has always been a technology leader. We are leveraging this heritage to support our commitment to sustainability," said Brad Wellington, the company's CEO. "Additionally, we are continuing to build on our corporate culture of responsibility while creating value for our customers. We are pleased to be recognized by EcoVadis for our efforts to reduce our environmental impact, support and empower our teammates, and hold ourselves to the highest standards of business conduct."

Technimark's performance was assessed across 21 indicators in four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Sustainable Procurement and Ethics. EcoVadis' assessment methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. The leading business sustainability ratings organization covers 200+ industry categories, 175 countries, and more than 100,000 companies worldwide.

"Partnership with EcoVadis helps build trust and transparency with our customers," notes Vice President, ESG, Katie Distler. "We consider our annual rating as a gauge of Technimark's progress to act on the sustainability issues of greatest importance to our stakeholders and business. It is also a tangible symbol of the dedication of our teammates globally who show up daily with a responsible business mindset. Our EcoVadis rating continues to improve, and we will always strive for more."

Technimark is a proud signatory to the UN Global Compact and an active member of the Association of Plastic Recyclers and the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council, where it leverages its expertise and partners across the value chain to advance sustainability and product circularity in the industry. As part of its Ambition 2030, Technimark will soon announce updated company-wide goals focused on climate, waste reduction, responsible sourcing and employee engagement.

Technimark is a global manufacturing solutions provider for the healthcare, consumer packaging and specialty industrial markets. Technimark specializes in precision injection molding, value-added assembly and full contract manufacturing services. Technimark provides clients with customized, end-to-end solutions based on technology and innovation that improve quality, reduce risk, lower costs and speed products to market. With facilities in the United States, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom and China, Technimark delivers high-quality products worldwide. As part of Technimark's commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices, the company has embedded the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact into strategies and operations, and committed to respecting human and labor rights, safeguarding the environment, and working against corruption in all its forms. For more information, visit technimark.com.

