Roadz Announces Fleetstore Online Marketplace for Commercial Fleet Operators

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadz , a Silicon Valley based fleet-tech company, announced today the latest Roadz-powered SaaS marketplace: Fleetstore, a Bosch Initiative. The one-stop-shop environment offers a range of digital solutions to help commercial fleets of all sizes address operating costs, productivity, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Fleetstore enables fleet operators to save time and money by using a simple and intuitive marketplace interface to discover, compare, and purchase solutions from a curated ecosystem of leading solution providers across multiple categories, at competitive pricing.

Importantly, small to mid-sized fleets that purchase solutions through Fleetstore can enjoy the same purchasing power as larger fleet operators.

In addition to Fleetstore, Roadz powers digital marketplaces for leading Telematics service providers and commercial auto insurers, and is in the process of launching digital solution ecosystems for leading energy companies, automotive OEMs, automotive suppliers, and fleet-management companies.

"Smart-fleet management solutions can help commercial operators run more efficiently, reduce costs, and ensure safety and regulatory compliance — but finding the 'right' solution for your fleet based on fleet size and vehicle mix requires a lot of time and effort," said Amit Jain, Chief Operating Officer of Roadz. "Using our SaaS platform, solution providers that cater to the commercial fleet market can now connect their fleet customers to a range of verified and integrated solutions through a 'single pane of glass' environment. Fleets are able to get tailor-made 'smart' recommendations, find what they need in one place, and at a lower cost."

The Roadz platform allows solution providers to easily operate their own self-branded digital marketplaces, a unique value-add for fleets. This helps such providers lower churn, upsell modules, and drive customer acquisition.

Roadz will be showcasing its latest innovation, "Unified Fleet Workspace," which enables fleets to bring together all their siloed fleet applications into one centralized and integrated environment at booth no. 1136 at the NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo.

You can also preview what's available via Fleetstore, a Bosch Initiative, at booth no. 1134. Some of the marquee solution providers are offering limited-time incentives to NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo attendees. To access Fleetstore now, go here .

About Roadz

Roadz, a Silicon Valley based fleet-tech company, is transforming the fragmented and siloed commercial fleet industry into an open and integrated ecosystem. The Roadz platform helps leading automotive, energy, insurance, and fleet-management companies integrate commercial fleet data, unify the user experience, and launch partner ecosystems and marketplaces. For more information visit www.roadz.com .

