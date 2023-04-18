Quantic Evans Honored as Gold Medal Supplier by BAE Systems in Annual Partner 2 Win Awards

Quantic Evans recognized by Tier 1 Aerospace and Defense contractor

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Evans ("Evans"), a business of Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), was honored as a Gold Medal supplier by BAE Systems in their annual Partner 2 Win Supplier awards. The recognition highlighted Quantic Evans' commitment to exemplary performance and commitment to forming a successful partnership with BAE Systems' Electronics Systems sector in 2022.

"At BAE Systems, we pride ourselves on being able to deliver products to our customers before they are needed, and at the speed of innovation," said Ray Brousseau, Vice President, Operations Electronic Systems. "And what enables us to turn the vision on a designer's notepad into products that change the world are our partnerships with suppliers. These relationships enable us to innovate, produce and deliver faster."

For more than 25 years, Quantic Evans has partnered with leading aerospace and defense contractors such as BAE Systems in the design and development of capacitor solutions. Quantic Evans hybrid wet tantalum capacitors are the most power-dense capacitors in the industry and provide high-reliability and SWaP savings to mission-critical applications.

"Quantic Evans is proud to partner with BAE Systems to support their demanding, defense programs," said Colin McClellan, General Manager, Quantic Evans. "We are honored by this recognition of our commitment to quality and efforts to exceed customer expectations, and we look forward to continuing to expand our working relationship to better protect our armed forces and secure a peaceful future for our nation."

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide, delivering a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services.

About Quantic Evans

Quantic Evans manufactures high energy density capacitors for mission critical applications. We have the most power dense capacitor technology in the industry and are routinely specified for defense, aerospace, and energy exploration applications where high reliability and SWaP (space, weight, and power) savings are critical design considerations. Applications include radar, laser, amplifier, power hold up/bridge power, electronic warfare, downhole drilling, and more. For more information, visit www.quanticevans.com.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com

Media Inquiry:

Jessen Wehrwein

Chief Marketing and Culture Officer

j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiry:

Misha Pierre-Mike

Sales Manager

misha@quanticevans.com

